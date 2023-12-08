Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

High Stakes Environmental Drama QUEEN to be Presented at TheatreWorks in March

The production runs March 6-31, 2024 at Lucie Stern Theatre, Palo Alto.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

In the spring, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present Queen in collaboration with Silicon Valley-based EnActe Arts. Written by San Jose-born playwright and filmmaker Madhuri Shekar (House of Joy, Amazon/Blumhouse's Evil Eye, HBO's “The Nevers”), this topical and engaging work follows Sanam and Ariel, Ph. D. candidates from India and the U.S., as they research the collapse of bee colonies worldwide and dream they might collapse the glass ceiling of academia.

When a flaw emerges in their research, their friendship, careers, and even an arranged marriage are at risk. With ecological disaster on the horizon, Sanam and Ariel debate whether they should withdraw their findings or compromise them to protect the planet. An Edgerton Foundation New Play Award winner, Queen received its World Premiere at Chicago's Victory Gardens Theater, where it was nominated for a Joseph Jefferson Award for Best New Play.

Queen was presented Off-Broadway by National Asian American Theatre Company, where TheaterMania deemed it “A gripping human drama. It's a play that satisfies both the head and the heart.” Miriam A. Laube will direct.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

WHEN:          Previews: Wednesday, March 6 – Friday, March 9, 2024

Opening: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Closes: Sunday, March 31, 2024

SHOWS:        Previews: 8:00pm

Tuesdays: 7:30pm
Wednesdays: 2:00pm, 7:30pm

Thursdays & Fridays: 8:00pm

Saturdays: 2:00pm, 8:00pm   
Sundays: 2:00pm, 7:00pm

ACCESS:       ASL Interpretation: 7:30pm Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Open Captioning: 2pm and 7pm on Sunday, March 24, 2024; 2pm Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Audio Description: 8pm Saturday, March 30, 2024; 2pm Sunday, March 31, 2024

Please register in advance, as service includes a pre-show talk thirty minutes before the performance.

Masks Required: 8pm Friday, March 15, 2024; 2pm Saturday, March 16, 2024; 2pm Sunday, March 24, 2024

Assistive Listening Devices available at every performance

EVENTS:       Post-show discussions with cast: 7:30pm Wednesday, March 13, 2024;
7:30pm Wednesday, March 27, 2024

WHERE:       Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto

TICKETS:     Single tickets (starting at $27) and subscriptions (starting at $107) are currently available.

INFO:             For information visit Click Here or call (877)-662-8978

Photo Credit: Niyantha Shekar


