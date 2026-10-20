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Hershey Felder's LOVE NOTES to Make World Premiere at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Performances will run January 9 – 31, 2027.

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Hershey Felder's LOVE NOTES to Make World Premiere at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in the new year with the return of actor/pianist/writer Hershey Felder in the World Premiere of Love Notes: A Romantic Musical Triangle. Performances will run January 9 – 31, 2027.

In 1853 Düsseldorf, Germany, a twenty-year-old Johannes Brahms from Hamburg knocks on the door with a letter of introduction to two of Germany's most famous musicians, composer Robert Schumann and his wife, pianist and composer Clara Schumann. Brahms presents his music, and within an hour, Robert Schumann declares Brahms a true genius and the heir to Beethoven. Yet within months, Schumann commits himself to an asylum. This leaves the young Brahms to run Schumann's household, mind his children, and fall in love with his wife, spending the next forty-three years deeply bound to what happened in that house.

With Hershey Felder as Johannes Brahms, Sally George as Clara Schumann, and Jonathan Silvestri (Hershey Felder: Rachmaninoff and the Tsar) as Robert Schumann, Love Notes features a story of passion, longing, and love that led to some of the most beautiful music ever composed.

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