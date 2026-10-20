Hershey Felder's LOVE NOTES to Make World Premiere at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in the new year with the return of actor/pianist/writer Hershey Felder in the World Premiere of Love Notes: A Romantic Musical Triangle. Performances will run January 9 – 31, 2027.

In 1853 Düsseldorf, Germany, a twenty-year-old Johannes Brahms from Hamburg knocks on the door with a letter of introduction to two of Germany's most famous musicians, composer Robert Schumann and his wife, pianist and composer Clara Schumann. Brahms presents his music, and within an hour, Robert Schumann declares Brahms a true genius and the heir to Beethoven. Yet within months, Schumann commits himself to an asylum. This leaves the young Brahms to run Schumann's household, mind his children, and fall in love with his wife, spending the next forty-three years deeply bound to what happened in that house.

With Hershey Felder as Johannes Brahms, Sally George as Clara Schumann, and Jonathan Silvestri (Hershey Felder: Rachmaninoff and the Tsar) as Robert Schumann, Love Notes features a story of passion, longing, and love that led to some of the most beautiful music ever composed.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 08 Hrs 59 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming