Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Unveils Fourth Group Of Artists For 2023

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass today announces a fourth round of artists for their highly anticipated 2023 iteration in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, September 29-October 1.

The three-day, multi-stage free music festival adds Emmylou Harris, The Teskey Brothers, M. Ward, Shakey Graves, Bombino, Syd Straw, Hermanos Gutierrez, The Third Mind, Eilen Jewell, and The SticklerPhonics all of which were teased yesterday with their medley streaming exclusively on the HSB23 app, easily downloadable on Apple and Android devices.

Keeping in the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass tradition of honoring late great musicians, this year's festival pays homage to Doc Watson's 100th birthday with a tribute featuring Mitch Greenhill and Jack Lawrence, Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman, with some special guests. The birthday celebration was revealed last week in the Artists Sneak Peek available on the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass app. Also unveiled via the sneak peek was The Lone Bellow, who the festival is happy to welcome back to celebrate their 10th anniversary as a touring band.

Also, The Third Mind will be making its live debut with its appearance. An improvisational music collective dedicated to experimenting with new, unorthodox and unrehearsed sounds while paying tribute to groundbreaking 1960s artists like Michael Bloomfield and Fred Neil. The brainchild of Grammy winning guitarist Dave Alvin and veteran alternative music bassist Victor Krummenacher, (Camper Van Beethoven, Monks of Doom, Eyelids), the band also features guitarist David Immerglück, (Counting Crows, Monks of Doom, Camper Van Beethoven), drummer Michael Jerome, (Richard Thompson, Better Than Ezra, John Cale) and vocalist Jesse Sykes from her critically acclaimed group, Jesse Sykes And The Sweet Hereeafter. "Keeping with their attitude of fearless, seat-of-their-pants aesthetics,” Alvin says, “The Third Mind feel honored and ready (if more than a little nervous) for the challenge of playing their first live show in front of several thousand people at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. The band believes that the always open minded, eclectic Hardly Strictly audience will become a member of the ensemble that will inspire and guide the band's spontaneous performance.” Bassist Krummenacher adds, ““We're beyond stoked and a little nervous to make our live debut at HSB. It's way overdue that we see what we can do on stage and I can't imagine a better, more supportive vibe for.”

The acts revealed today will join the previously announced groups at this year's festival. The first announcement included Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Leyla McCalla, The Church, John Doe Folk Trio, Valerie June, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, John Craigie, Neal Francis, Bahamas, and Gaby Moreno. The second announcement had Kurt Vile & The Violators, Lilly Hiatt, Nora Brown w/ Stephanie Coleman, Lucero, The Travelin' McCourys, Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express, Buffalo Nichols, Beth Orton, and Carrie Rodriguez. And the last one added Rufus Wainwright, Say She She, Sierra Hull, Steve Earle, Margo Cilker, Mighty Poplar, Bombino, Brennen Leigh, Thee Sacred Souls, Rickie Lee Jones, Irma Thomas and City Lights Poetry with Tongo Eisen-Martin, Kim Addonizio and Evan Kennedy.

How to prepare for Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023:

The following items are allowed:

•Backpacks and clear insulated bags no larger than 22″ x 15″ x 10″

•Small bags, fanny packs and purses smaller than 6” x 8” x 3”

•2.5 liter or smaller hydration bladders or packs, refillable water bottles

•Small soft side cooler for medical or childcare needs 9” x 6” x 3”

The following are not allowed:

•Large bags or hard-sided coolers

•Large lounge chairs (respect your neighbors)

•Cases of beverages (this pertains to alcohol, soft drinks and water)

•Camping in Golden Gate Park

In addition:

•Free water refills will be available between Banjo Stage and Arrow Meadow

•All attendees will go through a security checkpoint with metal detectors