Good Company Players Returns With IN THE MEANTIME

Good Company Players return to the stage with In The Meantime, beginning this weekend. Performances take place Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, through May 16.

In the Meantime is an intimate evening with dinner, a video compilation with some GCP highlights from 1973 to the present, and live performances from a handful of favorite performers. Jessica Sarkisian, Meg Clark, Shawn Williams, Emily Pessano, Camille Gaston, Ted Nunes, and Sara Price will be on rotation and sometimes performers will be singing together.

All visitors must be from in state. All visitors must have proof they are fully vaccinated against the Covid 19 virus or have a negative Covid test within 72 hours prior to performance date. Customers are required to wear a mask at all times except when they are actively eating or drinking.

Location Roger Rocka's Dinner Theatre - 1226 North Wishon Avenue Fresno, CA 93728

Box Office: (559) 266-9494

Learn more and book tickets at https://gcplayers.com/gcp-shows/in-the-meantime/.