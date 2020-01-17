Golden Thread Productions and Crowded Fire Theater Company Will Produce U.S. Premiere of ON THE PERIPHERY

Golden Thread Productions and Crowded Fire Theater Company, two of the San Francisco Bay Area's most innovative theater companies, leverage their sustainable and strategic partnership to produce On the Periphery, a new play bridging global narratives on the growing disparities in power and wealth.

Set in Istanbul and Paris, the play focuses on the rarely told stories of migrants in Istanbul's urban slums. Farmers Dilcha and Bilo leave their home in the countryside to make a life in the big city. Young lovers Azad and Tamar appeal to superstar Sultane's reality TV show to realize their dream of a life in Paris. Gypsy woman Kybelee finds home in a shack she has made with her own hands. Turkish-born playwright Sedef Ecer's new play takes a lyrical, funny, and deeply human look at hope and home against all odds.

On the Periphery weaves seamlessly into the discussion on migration and gentrification in San Francisco Bay Area. While two lovers face development-enforced displacement in Turkey, San Francisco tenants fight for rent control laws and Oakland homeowners are priced out of their neighborhoods. As the play explores intimate tales of love and longing, characters tackle migration set against a background of economic uncertainty-offering an international look at universal feelings of inequity.

On The Periphery runs February 23-April 4, 2020 at Potrero Stage (1695 18th Street, San Francisco) and performs Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. (No performances on Thursday, March 5, additional performance on Wednesday, April 1.) Opening nights are Saturday, February 29 and Monday, March 2 at 8pm. For tickets ($15-$50) and more information, please visit goldenthread.org. or crowdedfire.org.





