GUYS AND DOLLS Comes to San Francisco Playhouse

Offering a snappy spin for the holiday season, San Francisco Playhouse will stage a new look at the Broadway hit Guys and Dolls. Inspired by Damon Runyon’s stories about post-prohibition New York, Frank Loesser, Abe Burrows, and Jo Swerling’s beloved musical tale of gamblers, gangsters, and betting on love follows two unlikely pairs: a high-roller wooing an uptight missionary to win a bet, and a burlesque dancer whose slippery long-time fiancé can’t seem to commit. Helmed by San Francisco Playhouse Artistic Director Bill English with music direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Nicole Helfer, the Playhouse’s new production reexamines the classic musical, bringing alive Damon Runyon’s gritty world of New York’s Lower East Side and Harlem during the 1930s.

An uplifting story of redemption perfect for the holiday season, Guys and Dolls will perform November 16, 2023 – January 13, 2024 (opening night: November 22, 2023) at San Francisco Playhouse, 450 Post Street. For tickets ($15-$125) and more information, the public may visit sfplayhouse.org or call the box office at 415-677-9596.

Filled to the brim with beloved Broadway standards including “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat,” and “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” Guys and Dolls premiered on Broadway in 1950, winning the Tony Award for Best Musical. It has since received five Broadway revivals and has been performed around the world. The Washington Post lauded “Frank Loesser’s priceless score” and called the show a “magnitude of delight.” In 2015, The New York Times said, “There are many students of the form who proclaim ‘Guys and Dolls’ the best musical comedy ever, and they may well be right.”

San Francisco Playhouse has assembled a thrilling cast of talented actors. Melissa WolfKlain (she/her) returns to the Playhouse as Adelaide, a burlesque dancer trying to drag her long-time fiancé to the altar. Seen as Val in last summer’s A Chorus Line, WolfKlain also performed in the Playhouse’s productions of Cabaret and Starting Here, Starting Now. She won a Theatre Bay Area (TBA) Award for Dames at Sea at 42nd Street Moon as well as San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle (SFBATCC) Awards for her appearances in Broadway by the Bay’s Singin’ in the Rain and Crazy for You. Seen in the national tours of White Christmas and 42nd Street, WolfKlain has also performed at regional theatres including TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Hillbarn Theatre, and Arizona Repertory Theatre, and her film and TV credits include FOX TV’s “America’s Most Wanted” and Lifetime’s “The Truth about Jane.”

Joel Roster (he/him) makes his Playhouse debut as Nathan Detroit, a tough guy who facilitates illegal gambling and is committed to not committing to Adelaide. Roster is a multiple award-winning actor, director, and playwright. For the last 20 years, Roster has performed all over the Bay Area with companies including Broadway SF, Shotgun Players, Ray of Light Theatre, Center Repertory Company, Contra Costa Musical Theatre, Berkeley Playhouse, and many others. Roster is also the founder and Artistic Director of The Other Other Theatre Company (or TOOTCo).

Seen as Celia in last season’s As You Like It, Abigail Esfira Campbell (she/her) returns to the Playhouse as Sarah Brown, a straitlaced and idealistic missionary with an adventurous side. Campbell’s credits include playing Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid at Sierra Repertory Theatre, Molly in Peter and the Starcatcher at Adrienne Arsht Center, and Andy in the original cast of Coming Soon: A New Rock Musical at Z Space.

David Toshiro Crane (he/him) makes his Playhouse debut as Sky Masterson, a charming and self-assured gambler. Crane has performed with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Sacramento Theatre Company, Capital Stage, Youth Musical Theater Company, Hillbarn Theatre, and Mountain Play Association.

Performing in the Playhouse’s Songs for a New World, Mary Poppins, A Christmas Story, and She Loves Me, Kay Loren (they/them) returns as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, a cheerful and eccentric gambler. Loren has also worked with American Conservatory Theater, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Center Repertory Company, Hillbarn Theatre, Berkeley Playhouse, 42nd Street Moon, and Ray of Light Theatre.

Recently seen in the Playhouse’s summer hit productions of A Chorus Line as Richie and Follies as Young Buddy, Chachi Delgado (he/him) returns as Benny Southstreet, a slick gambler who is Nathan’s righthand man. Delgado has also appeared onstage at the Mountain Play, San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company, African-American Shakespeare Company, and Oakland Theater Project (Ubuntu Theater Project).

Miles Meckling (he/him) makes his Playhouse debut as Harry the Horse, a crook and a gambler. Meckling’s regional credits include performances with 42nd Street Moon, Sierra Repertory Theatre, Center Repertory Company, Woodminster Summer Musicals, and Sacramento Theatre Company.

Jessica Coker (she/her) makes her Playhouse debut as Big Jule, an intimidating hustler. Coker has performed with American Conservatory Theater, Ray of Light Theatre, Berkeley Playhouse, 42nd Street Moon, New Conservatory Theatre Center, SFBATCO, and Broadway By the Bay. She is also the General Manager of Ray of Light Theatre.

Appearing as Sheila in A Chorus Line last summer, Alison Ewing (she/her) returns as General Cartwright, the authoritative regional director of the Save-A-Soul Mission. Ewing has been seen on Broadway in Mamma Mia! and Roundabout Theatre Company’s Cabaret. She has performed in the national tours of Anastasia, An American In Paris, Cabaret, Flashdance, and Mamma Mia!. In the Bay Area, she’s appeared onstage with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, San Jose Stage Company, Marin Theatre Company, San Jose Repertory Theatre, Center Repertory Company, Playhouse West, and Theatre On San Pedro Square. Her TV and film credits include “Ally McBeal” and “Six Feet Under.”

Seen in Follies, Jill Slyter (she/they) returns as Arvide Abernathy, the warm, wise leader of the Salvation Army in Times Square. Slyter appeared on Broadway in Show Boat, opposite Jerry Lewis as Lola in the national tour of Damn Yankees, as Peggy Sawyer in the national tour of 42nd Street, and as Cassie in several national, European, and international tours and Regional productions of A Chorus Line. She has also performed with Arena Stage, Sierra Repertory Theatre, and Children’s Musical Theater San Jose.

Performing in last season’s Chinglish as well as La Cage aux Folles and A Christmas Story, Alex Hsu returns as Lieutenant Brannigan, a police officer dead set on busting Nathan and his gambling ring. Hsu performed in the national tours of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas and The King and I. Nominated for TBA and SFBATCC Awards, Hsu performed regionally with American Conservatory Theater, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, San Jose Stage Company, Marin Theatre Company, 42nd Street Moon, Palo Alto Players, Hillbarn Theatre, and Broadway By the Bay. Hsu can be seen in Tubi TV’s “Production Detail.”

Malia Abayon, Jurä Davis, and Brigitte Losey round out the ensemble, all making their Playhouse debuts. Malia Abayon (she/her) has performed with Center Repertory Company and 6th Street Playhouse. Jurä Davis (he/him) has also acted with North Carolina Theatre, Walnut Street Theatre, and Piedmont Players Theatre. Brigitte Losey (she/her) has been seen onstage at Hillbarn Theatre, Palo Alto Players, Ray of Light Theatre, San Jose Stage Company, Los Altos Stage Company, and Pacifica Spindrift Players.