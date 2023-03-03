Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for GRAND HORIZONS Regional Premiere at San Jose Stage Company

San Jose Stage Company has announced the full cast and creative team for The Stage's upcoming Regional Premiere of the 2020 Tony Award-nominated comedy, GRAND HORIZONS by Bess Wohl. Directed by Allison F. Rich, GRAND HORIZONS will run from April 5 - 30, 2023 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). The press opening will take place on Saturday, April 8th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $34 - $74 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org. For more information, visit www.thestage.org.

Fifty years into their marriage, Bill and Nancy want a divorce. While they seem unfazed by the decision, their two adult sons are shaken to the core, forced to reexamine everything they thought they knew about their parents' outwardly happy lives. As the family grapples with their new reality, each must reckon with their own imperfect past and how their collective love for each other might express itself in new and unlikely forms.

"The Stage is thrilled to present the Regional Premiere of GRAND HORIZONS by Bess Wohl," says Artistic Director, Randall King, "a celebrated and powerful new voice in American theatre known for her sharp wit and compassionate exploration of relevant societal issues. GRAND HORIZONS shakes up the status quo as it delves into the explosive themes of love, loss, and hope. This acclaimed new comedy further solidifies Wohl's significance as a foremost playwright in the evolving landscape of American theatre."

"I think everyone goes through different stages of life navigating identities we must assume to survive and thrive; an ongoing evolution and acceptance of self in order to preserve and protect family and ourselves," says Director Allison F. Rich. "In GRAND HORIZONS, I'm delighted to take a fresh and hilarious approach to explore how one family receives a serious truth bomb that forces them to question every memory and ideal of the 'perfect family.' I am excited to direct GRAND HORIZONS as part of The Stage's 40th Anniversary Season and inspired to collaborate with such a fabulous cast and brilliant creative team."

The cast of GRAND HORIZONS will feature Julian López-Morillas* as "Bill," Lucinda Hitchcock Cone* as "Nancy," Johnny Moreno* as "Ben," Ashley Garlick* as "Jess," Nick Mandracchia as "Brian," Matthew Kropschot as "Tommy," and Judith Miller as "Carla."

In addition to Allison F. Rich, the creative team includes Robert Pickering (Scenic Designer), Brooke Jennings (Costume Designer), Maurice Vercoutere (Lighting Designer), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Designer), Jenn Trampenau (Props Coordinator), and Taz Stahlnecker* (Stage Manager).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

ABOUT MILESTONE: THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON

San Jose Stage Company's MILESTONE 40th Anniversary Season will continue with the Award-Winning Comedy THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (June 7 - July 2, 2023; Press Opening: June 10, 2023).

ABOUT BESS WOHL

Bess Wohl's plays include GRAND HORIZONS (Tony Nominations for Best Play and Best Featured Actress, Broadway, Outer Critics Circle Honor, Drama League Award nom), MAKE BELIEVE (NYTimes Critic Pick, Best of 2019, Outer Critics Circle Honor), CONTINUITY, SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS (John Gassner Outer Critics Circle Award, top ten lists in The New York Times, The New York Post, The Guardian and others), AMERICAN HERO, BARCELONA, TOUCHED, IN, CATS TALK BACK and the musical PRETTY FILTHY with composer/lyricist Michael Friedman and The Civilians (Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk nominations for Outstanding Musical).

​Her plays have been produced or developed at theaters in New York and around the country, including Second Stage, Manhattan Theater Club, Ars Nova, The Williamstown Theatre Festival, Goodman Theater, The Geffen Playhouse, People's Light and Theatre Company, The Contemporary American Theater Festival, Vineyard Arts Project, The Pioneer Theatre, The Pittsburgh Public Theater, The Northlight Theater, TheaterWorks New Works Fesitval, Ojai Playwright's Conference, the Cape Cod Theatre Project, PlayPenn and the New York International Fringe Festival (Award for Best Overall Production).

​In 2015, Bess won the Sam Norkin special Drama Desk Award for "establishing herself as an important voice in New York theater, and having a breakthrough year." Other awards and honors include the Athena Award for her screenplay, VIRGINIA, a MacDowell Fellowship, and inclusion on Hollywood's Black List of Best Screenplays. She is an associate artist with The Civilians, an alumna of Ars Nova's Play Group, and the recipient of new play commissions from Manhattan Theatre Club, Hartford Stage and Lincoln Center.

​She also writes screenplays and has developed multiple original television projects for HBO, ABC, USA, FOX, Disney, Paramount and others. In her previous life as an actress, she appeared onstage in New York and regionally, and in numerous films and TV shows where she has given birth, solved crimes, committed crimes, been wrongly accused, and come back from the dead.

​She is a graduate of Harvard and the Yale School of Drama.

ABOUT SAN JOSE STAGE COMPANY



Through powerful, provocative and profound theatre, San Jose Stage Company (The Stage) seeks to expand community, forge creative partnerships and challenge individuals in order to illuminate the human condition.

San Jose Stage Company is recognized as the South Bay's leading professional theatre company, having earned a reputation for artistic excellence through imaginative and edgy theatrical experiences that spark ideas and dialogue with the audience. The Stage is dedicated to the presentation and development of new works, with a concentration on American literature scripted by modern playwrights that speak to the conditions, hopes and fears of humanity. With the farthest seat in the house no more than 15 feet from the three-quarter thrust stage, the connection between actor and audience is profoundly visceral.

The Stage is a multi-award-winning theatre company, including the 2018 Paine Knickerbocker Award for continued contributions to Bay Area theatre from the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. The Stage has produced over 200 productions, including 20 world premieres and 50 new works and is ranked as the 2nd largest professional theatre and 8th largest performance arts organization in Silicon Valley (Silicon Valley Business Journal).

Attracting over 30,000 patrons to downtown and employing more than 150 local artists annually, San Jose Stage Company continues to be a vital force in the region's economic and creative landscape.

