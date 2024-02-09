Full Cast Set for KINKY BOOTS at The Mountain Play

Casting is complete for the Mountain Play's production of KINKY BOOTS which will treat the San Francisco Bay Area to this uplifting musical sensation featuring a Tony and Grammy-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. KINKY BOOTS will run June 2, 8, 9 and 16 at the Cushing Memorial Amphitheatre on Mt. Tamalpais. For more information visit

The production stars Miss Jaye (Lola/Simon), Cody Craven (Charlie Price), Imri M. Tate (Lauren), Azzy David (Young Charlie), Tenzin Forder (Young Lola/Simon), Gillian Eichenberger (Nicola), David Schiller (Don), Anna Joham (Pat), Libby Oberlin (Trish), Gregory Lynch (George), Sean O'Brien (Mr. Price), D'Artagnan Riviera (Simon Sr.), Jack O'Reilly (Harry) and Michael Kessell (Richard Bailey). The Angels include Nehemiah Kirkley Aldrich, CACO, Alex Chan, Izaak Heath, and Jamari McGee. The ensemble includes Grace Margaret Craig, Alexandra Fry, Julia Ludwig, Curtis Pollard, Megan Soledad, Elise Terry Kessell, Anna Vorperian, and Claire Young Ando.



Mostly inspired by true events, KINKY BOOTS is a high-energy, heartwarming musical that tells the story of Charlie Price, a young man who inherits his family's struggling shoe factory. In a twist of fate, he partners with the fabulous Lola to save the business by creating a line of high-heeled, thigh-high boots for drag queens. This heartwarming and inspiring story has unforgettable characters, catchy music, and dazzling choreography.

This one-of a kind mountaintop event takes Bay Area theatre-goers of all ages to the pinnacle of musical theatre experience.

About Gary Stanford Jr.:

Gary Stanford Jr. is ecstatic to be Stage Directing Kinky Boots with Mountain Play. He just completed Directing Les Miserables with Throckmorton Theater. Stage Directing Bye Bye Birdie (Mills HS) and choreographing Addams Family (Capuchino HS) and The Little Mermaid (SSFHS are coming up in 2024). When not performing, he is a DEI consultant. You can catch him as the Director of Education, leading the 42nd Street “MoonSchool” programming, which brings art and performance opportunities to youth in SF, Daly City, and Mill Valley.

About Miss Jaye*:

From Columbus, OH, Miss Jaye (she/her) is so excited to re-lace her heels and join KINKY BOOTS as your Lola. Other notable works include off-broadway workshop, MISS STEP (Playwrights Horizons) as Pam, and most recently Cassie alternate/Dance Captain in A CHORUS LINE (Renaissance Theatre). This is her second time playing Lola, and 7th time in Kinky Boots overall. She is thrilled to join this team, and lend her experience as a drag performer, mother, and trans artist to such a magical story about love and acceptance.

About Cody Craven*:

Cody is so excited to be back in the boots for his Mountain Play debut. A NorCal native, he graduated from The Pacific Conservatory for the Performing Arts, and has been performing professionally around the globe ever since. Now rooted back in CA after 13 years based in NYC, Cody enjoys writing and producing music, making his husky Solo chase things, and inspiring the next generation of young actors and musicians to chase their hearts. Past credits include Kinky Boots (Harry), Million Dollar Quartet (Carl Perkins, Sam Phillips), Once (Guy, Svec, Andrej), Pump Boys and Dinettes (Jim, Jackson), All Shook Up (Chad), Les Miserables (Marius), and 4 years with Disney and Norwegian Cruise Lines. Now get ready to celebrate YOU. @cravenation

About Imri M. Tate:

Imri (they/them) is very excited to be doing their first show with Mountain Play. Kinky Boots marks a special milestone for Imri as it is their first time being paid to act. Previously they have done shows at San Joaquin Delta College including ‘Leading Player' in Pippin, ‘Everybody' in Everybody, and ‘Fairy Godmother' in Cinderella. They have also performed at Stockton Civic Theater playing ‘Dionne' in Hair and at Showbiz Theater Company playing ‘Charlaine Woodard' in Ain't Misbehavin'. Imri has also worked on short films in their home town in front of and behind the camera. Imri hopes to continue to create meaningful art that makes people feel things and thanks you for coming to the show.

*Appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.