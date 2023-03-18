Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Front Porch to Present A Showcase Of Local Musical Talent

Entitled Front Porch Presents, the first show will happen on Friday, April 7th at 7:00pm on the stage at Town Hall Theatre.

Mar. 18, 2023  

Front Porch to Present A Showcase Of Local Musical Talent Town Hall Theatre will kick off a quarterly performance series featuring local musicians performing well-known as well as original songs in an entertaining evening for the whole family. Entitled Front Porch Presents, the first show will happen on Friday, April 7th at 7:00pm on the stage at Town Hall Theatre and will feature special guest, Lafayette's Stevie Coyle of The Quitters, along with eight other musical acts.

A collaboration of the Town Hall Theatre and Front Porch Open Mic, the series hopes to showcase and elevate local musicians. "We are now celebrating our 5th year of Front Porch Open Mic," says Lafayette resident Andrée Hurst, who launched the performance community with her husband Austin Hurst ... on their own front porch. "It has been amazing to see how many talented musicians come out every month to perform, from Lamorinda east to Danville and west to Marin and San Francisco. We're very excited and honored to be able to share some of that amazing talent with the community at large." shared Austin Hurst. "We are thrilled about this collaboration with Town Hall Theatre which is so supportive of locally generated performing arts." Austin and Andrée say they are also deeply grateful to Lamorinda Music in Lafayette, which has allowed them to utilize their Big Room performance space in the winter months. Austin feels, "Music needs an audience, as it's very much an interactive experience. We really enjoy every summer when Front Porch Open Mic returns to the outdoors here on our little farm."

ABOUT TOWN HALL THEATRE

Established in 1944 as the Dramateurs, Town Hall Theatre Company is the oldest continuously active theatre in Contra Costa County. Town Hall Theatre (THT) was awarded Best Theatre Troupe 2016 by Diablo Magazine, Best of The East Bay, and is the past recipient of numerous Shellie Awards, and Theatre Bay Area Awards. THT is also home to an extensive children's educational program, twice voted the Best Children's Theatre Company by Bay Area Parent Magazine. THT's home is the historic Town Hall Theatre building located at 3535 School Street in Lafayette which is owned by the Lafayette Improvement Association (LIA).




