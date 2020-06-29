Festival Napa Valley Presents ONE NIGHT, MANY VOICES

Article Pixel Jun. 29, 2020  

Festival Napa Valley, California Wine Country's flagship music festival, is announcing "One Night, Many Voices," a free, global, virtual concert featuring original performances by some of today's most renowned artists in Classical music.

The stat-studded line up includes Joshua Bell, Nadine Sierra, Michael Fabiano, the sensational Young People's Chorus of NYC and more, closing out with a swinging jazz performance headlined by Cuban pianist Aldo López-Gavilán and his band direct from Havana.

The concert will take place on Saturday, July 25th at 7:00pm PST.


