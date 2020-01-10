Feinstein's At The Nikko Announces Additional Performances For Winter 2020 - Jenn Colella, HAMILTON Cast Members, and More!
Today, Feinstein's at the Nikko announced additional performances for its winter line-up of concerts at San Francisco's most intimate nightclub. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now by visiting www.feinsteinssf.com or calling 866-663-1063. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
Franc D'Ambrosio'S THE MUSIC OF THE KNIGHT
JANUARY 31, 2020, 8 p.m.
TICKETS: $65-$50
From stage to screen, Franc D'Ambrosio has entertained audiences around the world. On Friday, January 31 (8 p.m.) he returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko-days before he is to be knighted by the Italian government-to premier his newest show. An evening of Broadway's best, Mr. D'Ambrosio, with accompaniment by Stephanie Lynne Smith on piano, will perform his greatest hits, and the songs that continue to inspire him.
CAST MEMBERS FROM HAMILTON-FOR THE CULTURE: THE MUSIC OF BLACK PERFORMANCE
FEBRUARY 3 & 17, 2020, 7 p.m.
TICKETS: $65-$45
Feinstein's at the Nikko's new series of Monday night concerts features the talented theatrical performers found throughout the Bay Area-from cast members of visiting Broadway productions to the locally based artists that make up our thriving theatrical community. Monday Night Off celebrates the one night a week that theatrical artists have off-by inviting them to perform at Feinstein's.
Jenn Colella - TONY NOMINEE FOR BROADWAY'S "COME FROM AWAY"
FEBRUARY 28-29, 2020, 8 p.m.
TICKETS: $65-$50
Following nearly five years starring in Broadway's Tony Award-winning smash-hit musical, Come From Away, in a performance that garnered her Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a Tony Award nomination, Jenn Colella will make her Feinstein's at the Nikko debut on Friday, February 28 (8 p.m.) and Saturday, February 29 (8 p.m.). In this intimate evening, Jenn will share songs and stories from her journey as a stand-up comedian to the lead singer of a rock band and, ultimately, her career on Broadway and Off-Broadway, weaving a tapestry of musical theatre, pop and rock n' roll.
CABARET KARAOKE
JANUARY 29; FEBRUARY 26; APRIL 29, 6 p.m.
TICKETS: $15 in advance; $20 at the door
The sold-out, rock-star karaoke event returns in 2020 with all new dates! One-part next-level karaoke experience, one-part concert, and all parts thrilling, Cabaret Karaoke is an electrifying evening for karaoke enthusiasts, first-time singers, and live-music lovers alike!