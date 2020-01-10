Feinstein's At The Nikko Announces Additional Performances For Winter 2020 - Jenn Colella, HAMILTON Cast Members, and More!

Today, Feinstein's at the Nikko announced additional performances for its winter line-up of concerts at San Francisco's most intimate nightclub. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now by visiting www.feinsteinssf.com or calling 866-663-1063. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

Franc D'Ambrosio'S THE MUSIC OF THE KNIGHT

JANUARY 31, 2020, 8 p.m.

TICKETS: $65-$50

From stage to screen, Franc D'Ambrosio has entertained audiences around the world. On Friday, January 31 (8 p.m.) he returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko-days before he is to be knighted by the Italian government-to premier his newest show. An evening of Broadway's best, Mr. D'Ambrosio, with accompaniment by Stephanie Lynne Smith on piano, will perform his greatest hits, and the songs that continue to inspire him.

CAST MEMBERS FROM HAMILTON-FOR THE CULTURE: THE MUSIC OF BLACK PERFORMANCE

Best known for his record-breaking run as the title character in Andrew Lloyd Webber 's The Phantom of the Opera, seen by over five million theatre-goers, Franc has appeared on film (The Godfather III) and concert stages throughout the North America, Asia, South America and Europe. With a decades-spanning career that has included Grammy and Emmy nominations, The Cannes Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as a United States Congressional Certificate of Special Recognition for his outstanding contributions to the arts, Mr. D'Ambrosio will be knighted this February by the Italian government with the title Il Cavaliere dell' Ordine della Stella della Solidarieta Italiana (The Knight of the Order of the Star of Italian Solidarity)-the highest honor the Italian government can bestow on a foreigner.

FEBRUARY 3 & 17, 2020, 7 p.m.

TICKETS: $65-$45

Feinstein's at the Nikko's new series of Monday night concerts features the talented theatrical performers found throughout the Bay Area-from cast members of visiting Broadway productions to the locally based artists that make up our thriving theatrical community. Monday Night Off celebrates the one night a week that theatrical artists have off-by inviting them to perform at Feinstein's.

Jenn Colella - TONY NOMINEE FOR BROADWAY'S "COME FROM AWAY"

Following a sold-out performance in 2019, cast members from the San Francisco company of Hamilton return to Feinstein's with two concerts celebrating Black History Month on Monday, February 3 and 17 (7 p.m.). For the Culture: The Music of Black Performance invites audiences to an electrifying evening that celebrates the music of the African-American songbook. From the music of our past to the songs of today; from gospel to pop; from Broadway to opera-these are the songs that have inspired these talented performers to become their own unique artist. Performed on two separate evenings, each concert will feature a different set of cast members (to be announced at a later date).

FEBRUARY 28-29, 2020, 8 p.m.

TICKETS: $65-$50

Following nearly five years starring in Broadway's Tony Award­-winning smash-hit musical, Come From Away, in a performance that garnered her Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a Tony Award nomination, Jenn Colella will make her Feinstein's at the Nikko debut on Friday, February 28 (8 p.m.) and Saturday, February 29 (8 p.m.). In this intimate evening, Jenn will share songs and stories from her journey as a stand-up comedian to the lead singer of a rock band and, ultimately, her career on Broadway and Off-Broadway, weaving a tapestry of musical theatre, pop and rock n' roll.

Jenn Colella originated the roles of 'Captain Beverley Bass ' in Come From Away. Aside from Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Colella received Craig Noel, Helen Hayes , and Dora Awards for the pre-Broadway productions of Come From Away. She has been previously seen on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut, and Closer Than Ever. Jenn's select regional credits include Come From Away ( La Jolla Playhouse Ford's Theatre , Toronto), Peter Pan, (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) and Side Show (Kennedy Center).

CABARET KARAOKE

TV credits include "Feed the Beast," "Elementary," "All My Children," "Rescue Me," "The Good Wife," "The Code," "Madam Secretary," and "Evil." She has been seen on film in "Uncertainty." Jenn Colella is an MFA Acting graduate of UC Irvine.

JANUARY 29; FEBRUARY 26; APRIL 29, 6 p.m.

TICKETS: $15 in advance; $20 at the door

The sold-out, rock-star karaoke event returns in 2020 with all new dates! One-part next-level karaoke experience, one-part concert, and all parts thrilling, Cabaret Karaoke is an electrifying evening for karaoke enthusiasts, first-time singers, and live-music lovers alike!

Held exclusively at Feinstein's at the Nikko, Cabaret Karaoke invites the audience to create the ultimate setlist for a party-like concert that stars the brightest new singing sensation in San Francisco-you! Hosted by legendary San Francisco band leader Dick Bright, and featuring a rocking five-piece band, participants can choose from a growing 170+ song list that includes everything from Sinatra to ABBA to Rhianna. It's your chance to shine on the Feinstein's stage!

Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub presenting a wide range of entertainers-from Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists and Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends, R&B greats, and some of the Bay Area's most-beloved vocalists-all within an intimate 132-seat cabaret setting.

There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails, as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Renowned for its innovative contemporary Japanese cuisine, Restaurant ANZU-Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor- serves sustainable local fare, fresh sushi, and a sake selection. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100.





