Federico Colli Will Perform in Concert in May at Cubberley Community Center Theatre

The performance is Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 7:30 pm.

By: Apr. 19, 2024
Federico Colli Will Perform in Concert in May at Cubberley Community Center Theatre
Steinway Society – The Bay Area will present the multi-award- winning classical pianist Federico Colli in concert on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 7:30 pm PST at Cubberley Community Center Theatre in Palo Alto, Ca.

To meet the needs of a diverse community of patrons, Steinway Society also offers a streaming option to watch the concert live and provide “unlimited listens” for 48 hours afterward. Program notes and a complimentary recorded pre-concert lecture by classical music expert Dr. Gary Lemco are available for ticketholders at www.steinwaysociety.com

WHO: Federico Colli: Praised by Gramophone for Unconventional Interpretations and Clarity of Sound

WHAT: Concert presented Live and Live-Streamed by Steinway Society—The Bay Area. Program includes Ligeti, Domenico Scarlatti, François Couperin, and Maurice Ravel.

WHERE: Cubberley Community Center Theatre, 4120 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, 94306. (Located at the Cubberley Community Center

Tickets: $45 to $70 
General Admission: $70/$60/$50
Senior & student: $65/$55/$45

Livestream online: $25 per household / live + unlimited listens for 48 hours 




