Feature: EVERY SATURDAY NIGHT Brings San Francisco's Fillmore District to Life at SFBATCO

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What happens when the music, memories, and history of one of San Francisco's most celebrated neighborhoods take center stage?

San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO) is celebrating the rich cultural history of the city's Fillmore District with the world premiere of Every Saturday Night (A Harlem of the West Musical).

Inspired by true events, this new musical transports audiences between present-day San Francisco and the vibrant Fillmore District of the 1950s, a neighborhood once celebrated as the "Harlem of the West." Through the experiences of two Black boys living in different eras, the story explores belonging, displacement, gentrification, and the enduring importance of community.

Created by Bay Area playwright and composer Danny Duncan alongside playwright Michael Gene Sullivan, the production is particularly personal to Duncan, who grew up in the Fillmore District. Developed over four years, the musical seeks to preserve the stories, music, and cultural contributions of a neighborhood whose history remains deeply intertwined with San Francisco's identity.

Under the direction and choreography of AeJay Antonis Marquis, the production also explores the importance of Black family, both biological and chosen, and the ways communities preserve their identities through changing times.

The company features a talented ensemble of Bay Area performers, including Velina Brown, Darryl Vincent Jones, Cathleen Riddley, Janelle LaSalle, and many others. Music direction is provided by Othello Jefferson, with scenic design by Sarah Phykitt, lighting by Spense Matubang, costumes by Tiersa Nureyev, and sound design by Jules Indelicato.

Every Saturday Night (c) Alexa LexMex Treviño-3.jpgThe cast of SFBATCO’s “Every Saturday Night.”Photo: Alexa LexMex Treviño @lexmexart/SFBATCO

What makes Every Saturday Night particularly intriguing to me is its commitment to telling a distinctly San Francisco story. As a student currently at San Francisco State, I feel especially connected to this city now more than ever. What's more, at a time when conversations surrounding displacement, cultural preservation, and the changing identity of the Bay Area remain relevant, this world premiere offers audiences an opportunity to engage with an important chapter of the city's history through music and storytelling.

Productions like this also highlight the importance of supporting original work and the artists bringing local stories to the stage. SFBATCO continues to champion theatre that reflects the diverse experiences and histories of the Bay Area, and Every Saturday Night represents another opportunity to celebrate that mission.

Ardella (Cathleen Ridley), center, and the cast of SFBATCO’s “Every Saturday Night.”Photo: Alexa LexMex Treviño @lexmexart/SFBATCO

Every Saturday Night (A Harlem of the West Musical) runs October 10 through November 1, 2026, at The Strand Theater in San Francisco.

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