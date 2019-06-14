FRIENDS! The Musical Parody Comes to San Jose This August

The Montgomery Theater and Right Angle Entertainment are delighted to announce tickets for FRIENDS! The Musical Parody are on sale now! FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, the Off-Broadway hit, will play at the Montgomery Theater August 13, 14, 15, 16. The Montgomery Theater is located at 271 South Market Street in San Jose 95113.

It's a typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang into second gear! The new musical recreates our favorite moments from all 10 years of Friends through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.

Recommended for audiences aged 13+

Songs from FRIENDS! The Musical Parody include:

"495 Grove Street - How Can We Afford This Place?"

"How You Doin'?" - Joey

"We Were on a Break" - Ross

"Oh. My. God. It's Janice!" - Janice

"Will They or Won't They?" - Ross and Rachel

"The Ballad of Fat Monica"

"The Chick and the Duck Song."

"I Am Marcel, the Monkey!"

"Could I BE Any More...in Love with You? - Chandler

"The One Where We Make a Million Dollars and Episode"

"We'll Always Be There for You"

Bob and Toby McSmith (Creators/Writers) have also written and created Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical (NY Times Critic Pick), 9010! The Musical, and many others. The duo has created popular send-ups of 1990s pop culture. Their most recent production, The Office! A Musical Parody, is now playing Off-Broadway at the Jerry Orbach Theater and launches a North American tour this summer in Toronto.

Visit http://friendsparodyontour.com/ for more information and tour dates.

Tickets start at $35 and can be ordered at:

https://sanjosetheaters.org/event/friends-the-musical-parody/

Phone (408) 792-4111 or in person at the San Jose Civic box office - 135 West San Carlos St (open Mon-Fri 10am-5pm.) Box Office open 2 hours before each performance.

All performances are at 8:00 pm August 13, 14, 15, 16.

Recommended for audiences aged 13+.





