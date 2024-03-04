FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, HAMLET & More Set for Contra Costa Civic Theatre 65th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Contra Costa Civic Theatre has revealed its 65th season. The season kicks off with an innovative presentation of William Shakespeare's magnum opus "Hamlet" and Tom Stoppard's ingenious "Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead" in repertory, showcasing the same talented cast alternating productions nightly from September 7th to September 22nd, 2024. Both productions will be directed by the new Executive Artistic and Managing Director, Joel Roster.

"The first show of a season is incredibly important," explains Roster. "It should not only create a benchmark for the rest of the season, but a benchmark for all of our future endeavors in an effort to say 'this is where we're going as an organization, and as a theatre company.'"

Following this dynamic opening, CCCT is proud to present the East Bay premiere of "Doctor Dolittle: A New Musical," with book, music, and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse. This magical musical, running from November 23rd to December 15th, 2024, promises to be a delightful adventure for audiences of all ages, featuring the charming doctor who can talk to animals.

The season continues with the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama "Fairview" by Jackie Sibblies Drury, from February 1st to February 16th, 2025. This groundbreaking play challenges perceptions and engages audiences in a conversation about race, surveillance, and identity in a manner that only live theatre can accomplish.

Spring brings the beloved classic "Fiddler on the Roof," running June 7th to June 22nd, 2025. This timeless musical tells the heartwarming story of Tevye, a father trying to maintain his family and Jewish traditions while the world around him changes. It's a powerful exploration of faith, family, and the fight against oppression, filled with iconic songs and dances.

Artistic Director Joel Roster will direct "Fiddler", citing his long theatrical and personal history with the play.

"The first play I ever saw was at Diablo Valley College in 1986, watching my father play Tevye. He took me around backstage and I saw the Fruma Sarah [a ghostly spectre in a dream sequence] mechanism that the actress rode onstage. I was transfixed, and spent the next few days in my father's hat reciting his opening monologue...at four years old."

Given Roster's half-Jewish roots, authenticity is paramount for him when mounting this piece. "The entire piece is about the debated importance of religious tradition, tradition of custom, of language, of life," says Roster. "It is our responsibility in showing this piece-and in every piece- to depict these fictional lives as authentically as we can by having authentic representation onstage and off."

Additionally, CCCT will offer a special, in-concert production of Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" on December 22nd, 2024. Directed by CCCT favorite LaMont Ridgell, this one-night-only event promises to be a heartwarming holiday celebration filled with classic songs, festive cheer, and the spirit of the season.

When asked how the shows were selected, Roster replied:

"For all of the shows-in this season and in all future seasons-all possible shows are put through the test of what we call 'The Three Whys': "Why are we telling this story?'; 'Why are we telling this story right now?'; and 'Why are we telling this story with this group of artists, onstage and off?' If we can't answer all three of those questions about a piece in a satisfactory and fulfilling way, we will not produce that piece."

"We feel that if we know why we're producing a piece and why it matters to us, chances are that you'll know why it matters to you and why you might want to see it," concluded Roster.

Tickets for all productions, including season subscriptions and individual show tickets, are available in April. CCCT encourages early purchases to ensure the best seats for this landmark season.

For more information about the 65th season, ticket purchases, or to learn more about the Contra Costa Civic Theatre's impact on the community, please visit ccct.org