Exclusive: Check Out Photos of Lady Camden at Opening Night of THE PROM National Tour in San Francisco

The national tour of The Prom is currently playing the Golden Gate Theatre through July 17, 2022. Lady Camden, a SF-based drag queen who placed first-runner-up on the latest season of RuPaul's Drag Race, visited The Prom for a pre-show as part of their LGBTQ night.

Kaden Kearney (they/them) stars as Emma, Kalyn West as Alyssa Greene, Courtney Balan as Dee Dee Allen, Patrick Wetzel as Barry Glickman, Emily Borromeo as Angie Dickinson, Bud Weber as Trent Oliver, Sinclair Mitchell as Mr. Hawkins Ashanti J'Aria as Mrs. Greene, and Shavey Brown as Sheldon Saperstein.

Rounding out the ensemble are Jordan Alexander, Gabrielle Beckford, Ashley Bruce, Olivia Rose Cece, Maurice Dawkins, Jordan De Leon, Shawn Alynda Fisher, James Caleb Grice, Megan Grosso, Chloe Rae Kehm, Braden Allen King, Brandon J. Large, Christopher McCrewell, Adriana Negron, Lexie Plath, Brittany Nicole Williams, Thad Turner Wilson and Josh Zacher.

The hilarious hit Broadway musical comedy, which won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical is on multi-season tour that is visiting more than 20 cities in the 2021-22 season.