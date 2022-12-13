Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Emmy Nominee Jane Kaczmarek To Lead Reading of THE MEDIEVALISTS at SF Sketchfest

In The Medievalists, a once-respected history scholar crashes and burns on the set of the cheesy TV series adapted from his work.

Dec. 13, 2022  
Emmy Nominee Jane Kaczmarek To Lead Reading of THE MEDIEVALISTS at SF Sketchfest

Play-PerView is heading to the west coast for its next Live Theatrical Event. On Sunday, February 5th, Play-PerView will present a LIVE reading of "The Medievalists," a new play on olde themes, by Bill Corbett ("Mystery Science Theater 3000") and directed by Casey Stangl. An "Official Selection" of SF Sketchfest (The San Francisco Comedy Festival), the in-person reading will take place at 1pm (PST) at Brava Theater (2781 24th Street, San Francisco, CA). Tickets for the LIVE performance are $30-$40 and may be obtained here. Additionally a limited number of $12 mezzanine tickets can be obtained with code 12DAYS until December 23rd. Information about streaming will be announced at a later date.

In The Medievalists, a once-respected history scholar crashes and burns on the set of the cheesy TV series adapted from his work. His family rides in on a quest to save the day!

The cast is lead by SEVEN TIME Emmy nominee Jane Kaczmarek ("Malcolm In The Middle") who will be joined by Jason Ritter ("Gravity Falls"), Kirsten Vangsness ("Criminal Minds"), and James Urbaniak ("Thom Pain (based on nothing)").

For additional information on these and future events, visit www.Play-PerView.com or follow @Play_PerView on Twitter and @Play_PerView on Instagram for updates, trivia, contests, and more.

ABOUT PLAY-PERVIEW

Play-PerView is an organization that believes in the power of community and highlights the ways in which artists can support one another both in times of triumph and crisis with love, joy, and innovation in the digital age. Play-PerView programs a variety of one-time-only events-including play readings, non-scripted series, panel discussions, and more-to provide live-streamed content for audiences who love the experience of live entertainment and, due to the restrictions created by physical distancing practices, can no longer attend in person. In response to the global pandemic-as well as a desire to bring live theatrical experiences to audiences outside of the major hubs of New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles-this initiative has to date raised over half a million dollars over the course of sixty events for arts organizations and other charities such as The Actors Fund, Broadway Cares, not-for-proﬁt institutions, and theatrical unions who are helping to relieve those in need of ﬁnancial assistance due to job loss, medical bills, and other essential needs.

BIOS

JEREMY WEIN

(Producer) is a producer based in New York. Jeremy's producing credits include How to Dance In Ohio (Syracuse Stage), A.J Holmes' Yeah, But Not Right Now (SoHo Playhouse), Venus In Fur (Pico Playhouse) Kevin McDonald: ALIVE (Theatre Row, Dynasty Typewriter), Neva (Brooklyn College), Godspell (2011 Broadway revival) and Faux Snow (Thespis Theater Festival), Take Me Home (Incubator Arts Project, Associate Producer, dir. Meghan Finn), and the 2012 documentary The Bitter Buddha (Co-Producer). He is also the founder of the NYC Podcast Festival, which he produced from 2013-2018.



