Emma Rice's NORTH BY NORTHWEST to be Presented at American Conservatory Theater

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American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) will kick off its 2026/27 season with the stage adaptation of the acclaimed spy thriller, Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest, adapted and directed by Emma Rice. The production will perform at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater beginning Tuesday, September 22 and running through Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Emma Rice (A.C.T.’s Brief Encounter, Berkeley Rep’s The Wild Bride) returns to the Bay Area with her inventive take on the Alfred Hitchcock 1959 classic North by Northwest in a production hailed as “an undoubted triumph” (WhatsOnStage). When ad man Roger Thornhill is mistaken for a Cold War spy, he goes on the run dodging airplanes, bad guys, and a femme fatale who may not be what she seems. With seven shape-shifting performers, a swinging ‘50s soundtrack, and the iconic backdrop of Mount Rushmore, Rice transforms the beloved thriller into a riotously funny high-speed theatrical ride.



The original film, released in 1959 and starring Cary Grant and Eva Marie Saint, is regarded as one of Hitchcock’s finest, following an innocent man as he’s pursued cross-country in a case of mistaken identity that threatens to become deadly at any moment.



Few filmmakers are as closely associated with the San Francisco Bay Area as Alfred Hitchcock. His groundbreaking masterpiece Vertigo transformed San Francisco's hills and landmarks into one of cinema's most unforgettable settings, while The Birds turned the quiet coastal communities of Bodega Bay into the backdrop for one of film history's most chilling thrillers. Together, these classics cemented Northern California as an enduring part of Hitchcock's cinematic legacy.

The cast of North by Northwest includes Danny Collins as Roger Thornhill, Evangeline Dickson as Mrs. Townsend & Understudy, Patrycja Kujawska as Eve Kendall & Others, Simon Oskarsson as Valerian & Others, Katy Owen as The Professor & Others, Bryony Pennington as Anna & Others, and Karl Queensborough as Phillip Vandamm & Others. Sam Archer will be playing the role of Valerian & Others beginning October 10.

Adapted and directed by Emma Rice, the creative team also includes Rob Howell (Scenic and Costume Design), Simon Baker (Composer and Sound Design), Malcolm Rippeth (Lighting Design), Etta Murfitt (Movement Director, Choreographer, and Intimacy Coordinator), Mark Kaufman (Creative Consultant), Kev McCurdy (Fight Director), Laura Keefe (Associate Director), Simon Oskarsson (Associate Choreographer), Evangeline Dickson (Assistant Director), Becca Trimbur (US Company Manager), Helen Lainsbury (Company Stage Manager on Book), Zoë Mackinnon (Stage Manager), and Megan McClintock (Assistant Stage Manager).

In connection with North by Northwest, A.C.T. will offer numerous InterACT events—many of which are presented free of charge—that will give patrons opportunities to get closer to the action while having an entire night out at the theater. Visit act-sf.org/interact to learn more about subscribing to these events throughout the season:

Post-Show Conversations:

Tuesday, September 29, 6:30 p.m. | Sunday, October 4, 1 p.m. | Wednesday, October 7, 2 p.m.

After the show, stick around for a lively Q&A session with the actors and artists who create the work onstage.



Pride Night:

Wednesday, October 7, before and following the 7:30 p.m. performance

A pre- and post-show party celebrating LGBTQ+ pride within the theater community.

Open Captioned Performance:

Saturday, October 10, 2 p.m.

The open captioning screen is located at the front left side of the house.

Tasting Night:

Tuesday, October 6, 6:30 p.m.

Meet fellow theatergoers and get to know one of our local vendors at this hosted event before the show.

PlayTime:

Saturday, October 17, 12:45 p.m.

Before the 2 PM matinee performance, get hands-on with the artists who make it happen at this interactive theater workshop.

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