Ed Harris to Take Part in Magic Theatre's 2022 Gala in August

Magic Theatre announced today that the Company will host its 2022 Gala MAGIC THEATRE GALA AND AFTERPARTY at One Fort Mason in San Francisco (1 Fort Mason, San Francisco, CA 94109) on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $40 (Afterparty only) to $6,000 for a table (including pre-dinner drinks and dinner for 8-10 catered buffet-style by Martha Avenue Food), and are available now at magictheatre.org.



"If you came to our Gala last year, you'll know we don't do Galas like everyone else," said Artistic Director Sean San José. "Come celebrate a year of this New Era and then build our dreams for 2023 and beyond into fruition. Our vision for the Magic is still being realized- our programming has been packed, we're making the Magic a Home for all, we are rightfully centering People Of Color, changing the construct of tickets and subscriptions, and making art spaces welcome and HOME to everyone.

Let us expand this vision and make more creations happen!"



Join them this August 11th to celebrate 2022 and to welcome the creatives of 2023. Dine, dance, and drink with artists, fellow supporters, friends, performers and of course, the Magic staff. And, you never know who might show up!



This year's Gala will be a dual celebration- a fabulous dinner with drinks affair, attended by more than a dozen of their incredible family of Resident Artists joining you all- and then! The thrown down After Party with dancing and more drinks, a special performance by dance company Rising Rhythms, music from the one and only, their own, DJ Wonway Posibul.



They have a special VIP pre-Gala Cocktail Event, where they will reveal their just completed fresh Rebranding! Created by local Pinay design firm an otherwise co; they will share for the first time: the 3 biggest projects they are committed to in their upcoming yearlong 2023 Season of Programming at the Magic Theatre.



Joining the evening as their Special Guest will be the Legend Ed Harris- bringing the history of the Magic glory to today. Famed film icon Ed Harris in a gesture of sheer support for the theatre, will be here to greet, talk, and maybe read from Fool for Love, the classic Sam Shephard piece he created the original role of Eddie in and later parlayed to New York and Hollywood and beyond.



The Gala itself and the dinner tables will be filled with some of their amazing Resident Artists, with Guest Hosts playwright Luis Afaro, Associate Director of Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group, and their own Margo Hall, Artistic Director of Resident Company Lorraine Hansberry Theatre and co-star of the Starz Network television show Blindspotting. Join them and spend the Gala drinking, eating, and talking with Resident Artist about art and their communities, including Playwright-In-Residence Star Finch; Resident Curator Juan Amador, Campo Santo's Britney Frazier, Brian Rivera, Christopher Sauceda, Ashely Smiley, Jasmine Milan Williams; directors Doctora Karina Gutierrez and Catherine Castellanos; creator of The Living Document of BIPOC Experiences Ely Orquiza, musician Ahkeel Mestayer, filmmaker Maria Judice; and introducing their new and awe-inspiring Resident Company- Saint John Coltrane Church, led by Archbishop King, Mother Marina King, and Sister Wanika Stephens! And there are more to come- so come join us!!



All guests of the Gala will also be part of the AFTER PARTY. The After Party begins at 7:30, following some special sharings and an auction. The After Party entrance on its own is only $40 for an evening of dancing and free drinks, with a special outdoor performance by the incredible dance and music group de la Mision- Rising Rhythms SF! They set Fort Mason on fire with their performances last year- do not miss this one! Their performances will be followed by a curated night of DJing by the renaissance man of the Bay- KALW's anchor DJ- Wonway Posibul.



1 Fort Mason boasts the best views of the Bay - from the dining room, cocktail Room and huge room with dance floor, which they are turning into Juan's Discoteca, as well as an incredible garden!

In the spirit of the new Magic model, their ticket pricing is diverse. Please see details below. Additionally, as with all their events, if you would like to attend the Afterparty but $40 price point is prohibitive, please contact stephanieh@magictheatre.org.



The Gala will begin with pre-dinner drinks followed by an indoor sit-down dinner at 1 Fort Mason (The General's Residence) catered by Martha Avenue Food (buffet style). Following the dinner, guests will dance the night away with Magic's own Juan Amador DJ Wonway Posibul.

PRICING AND TICKETS



$40 Admission to Afterparty featuring an open bar, special performances from Rising Rhythms SF and dancing with their own Juan Amador DJ Wonway Posibul.



$500 Single Seat at a Table (Sit down buffet-style dinner catered by Martha Avenue Food, Admission to Afterparty featuring an open bar, from Rising Rhythms SF and dancing with Juan Amador DJ Wonway Posibul.



$3,000 Buy a Half-Table (Pre-dinner drinks, sit down buffet-style dinner for 4-5 catered by Martha Avenue Food, opportunity to host one of Magic's artists at your table, admission to Afterparty featuring an open bar, performances from Rising Rhythms SF and dancing with Juan Amador DJ Wonway Posibul.



$6,000 Buy a Table (Pre-dinner drinks, sit down buffet-style dinner for 8-10 catered by Martha Avenue Food, opportunity to host one of Magic's artists at your table, admission to Afterparty featuring an open bar, performances from Rising Rhythms SF and dancing with Juan Amador DJ Wonway Posibul.



Priceless Captain's Table. Only one available. Join Artistic Director Sean San José, Margo Hall for the Gala. Also includes pre-dinner drinks, sit down buffet-style dinner for 8-10 catered by Martha Avenue Food, opportunity to host one of Magic's artists at your table, swag gift bags for all table guests and admission to Afterparty featuring an open bar, performances from Rising Rhythms SF and dancing with Juan Amador DJ Wonway Posibul.



For pricing and additional information, please contact Liam Vincent, Director of Growth, at liamv@magictheatre.org.