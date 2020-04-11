East Bay Arts Organizations Respond to Covid-19

Stay up to date on the East Bay response to Covid-19 shutdowns:

Margherita Ventura has begun streaming content, including last night's event featuring company members performing selections from Andras Visky's "Juliet," followed by a conversation with the author. Patrons can tune again in on April 17 at 7:30 PM for "The Poetry of Silence" by John Mercer. For more information and tickets, visit ubuntutheaterproject.com/zoomed-in.

After cancelling its spring production of 'Dreamgirls' Alameda's Altarena Playhouse is offering exchanges to ticket holders to use their seat for a different production or to donate the ticket to the company. Subscription holders can receive a refund of up to 20% for the cancellation. For more information, email boxoffice@altarena.org.

JB Presents has launched the Facebook group Quarantine Cabaret in which members are encouraged to share songs, scenes, monologues, and more from productions impacted by the virus. Find more information at jbpresents.org.

Town Hall Theatre in Lafayette is currently streaming its production of Chekhov's 'The Cherry Orchard" through April 18. To access the production, you can purchase a ticket at townhalltheatre.com. Additional content, including interviews with the cast of the show are also available online.

Oakland's Ubuntu Theater Project has launched an online speakers series via Zoom. In addition, patrons can also access virtual monologues and discussions with company members via Zoom.

Theatre Bay Area has launched the Performing Arts Workers Emergency Relief Fund, which awards grants to arts professionals impacted by the virus. The company is also disseminating vital information regarding the recently passed Congressional CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act on their website. The legislation provides relief to small businesses and nonprofit organizations. TBA has also partnered up with Make Me PPE to organize the local arts community to manufacture personal protective gear for first responders. More information on all of these initiatives is available at theatrebayarea.org.

Read the full story at East Bay Times.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You