EXTREME ACTS Comes to The Marsh San Francisco in May

The Marsh San Francisco will present the world premiere of the thought-provoking and newest work by award-winning playwright Lynne Kaufman, Extreme Acts.

Showcasing Kaufman’s signature style of showcasing people at crisis points in their lives, Extreme Acts offers up two one-act playsthat explore encounters with the unknown: I Am Here, which follows a performance artist as she challenges the limits of endurance in life and love and I Witness, a searing look at an assault that has forever altered the lives of the accuser and the accused.

Extreme Acts is written by Lynne Kaufman, directed by Molly Noble, and performed by Arwen Anderson and Johnny Moreno

Performances will take place May 11 – June 2, 2024.