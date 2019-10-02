EXIT Theatre Announces 2020 Season: Pushing Borders

Since 1983 EXIT Theatre has been presenting independent and emerging artists in the Tenderloin Arts/Theatre district of San Francisco. For our 2020 season, we're pushing the parameters of the possible through performance. From festivals to new works, co-pros to touring artists, we're thrilled to provide a platform for underrepresented voices, and performers on the edge. www.theexit.org

Fifth Annual Fog City Magic Fest February 5-8

Our annual festival of magic-making and mystery, co-curated by Christian Cagigal and Jay Alexander.

Never the Sinner March 6-14

Part courtroom drama, part documentary, by American playwright John Logan. A unique co-production with South Lake Tahoe's Duke Theatre.

Third Annual Burlesque Extravaganza March 18-21

Putting the EXTRA in Extravaganza, four unique evenings featuring some of the Bay Area's sultriest sirens. Curated by artist-in-residence Red Velvet.



Chased June 12-27

When a centuries-old mystic returns with warnings of a coming darkness, Zoe, an orphaned street magician must decide if destroying one monster is worth her becoming another. A World Premiere production by Jason Mendez, directed by Amanda Ortmayer.

20th Century Project July 16-August 8

Ten of San Francisco's best playwrights come together to create ten short pieces chronicling the American 20th Century. Conceived of and curated by artist-in-residence Stuart Bousel.

Crippled August 12-15

On tour from Canada, a powerful piece about living with disability through a queer lens, by Fringe artist Paul David Power. US Premiere!

29th San Francisco Fringe Festival September 10-19

The oldest grassroots theatre festival in the Bay Area, and part of a worldwide Fringe community. Non-curated, non-juried, open to all!

11th Annual San Francisco Olympians Festival November 4-21

Commissioned playwrights will create original pieces based on classic fairytales and folklore. A festival-in residence, curated by Stuart Bousel.

IncivilitySF Annual Showcase November 6-7

An irreverent showcase of politically-inspired work from San Francisco's underground, just in time for election day. Join the Resistance!

EXIT Cafe lineup Year-round

We have regular performances in our cozy EXIT Cafe, including Magic, Burlesque, and works-in-development. Go to http://www.theexit.org/now/ for more information on upcoming cafe shows.

Cutting Ball Theater Year-round

A company-in-residence at EXIT on Taylor also produces a full season of shows, go to www.cuttingball.com for more information on their upcoming shows and season.





