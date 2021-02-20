EXIT Presents HICK: A Love Story: The Romance Of Lorena Hickok and Eleanor Roosevelt
HICK is a biographical play about the romance of butch journalist Lorena Hickok and patrician First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.
Watch "HICK: A Love Story: The Romance of Lorena Hickok & Eleanor Roosevelt" streaming live on EXIT Theatre Presents hosted by Christina Augello.
The event takes place on Thursday, February 25 at 7pm PST. Tune in at www.facebookexittheatre.com/ and www.youtube.com/exittheatre
HICK, a biographical play about the romance of butch journalist Lorena Hickok and patrician First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, is based on the more than 2,300 letters Eleanor wrote to Hickok over three decades and the more than 1,000 letters Hickok wrote to Eleanor.On the Tuesday before the live performance of HICK, see the live interview with playwright and performer Terry Baum and director Carolyn Myers on Hanging Out In the EXIT Cafe, hosted by Amanda Ortmayer at www.facebook.com/exittheatresf The Baltimore Sun article by Tim Smith wrote about the play HICK: "On March 4, 1933, the day Franklin Delano Roosevelt took his first oath of office as president, his wife Eleanor wore a ring she had recently been given by journalist Lorena Hickok. A couple of days later, after the two women chatted by phone, the new first lady wrote to her friend: 'Ah, how good it was to hear your voice ... Jimmy [her oldest son] was near and I couldn't say je t'aime et je t'adore [I love you and I adore you] as I longed to do, but always remember I am saying it, that I go to sleep thinking of you.'"