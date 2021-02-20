EXIT Presents HICK: A Love Story: The Romance Of Lorena Hickok and Eleanor Roosevelt

Watch "HICK: A Love Story: The Romance of Lorena Hickok & Eleanor Roosevelt" streaming live on EXIT Theatre Presents hosted by Christina Augello.

The event takes place on Thursday, February 25 at 7pm PST. Tune in at www.facebookexittheatre.com/ and www.youtube.com/exittheatre

HICK, a biographical play about the romance of butch journalist Lorena Hickok and patrician First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, is based on the more than 2,300 letters Eleanor wrote to Hickok over three decades and the more than 1,000 letters Hickok wrote to Eleanor.

On the Tuesday before the live performance of HICK, see the live interview with playwright and performer Terry Baum and director Carolyn Myers on Hanging Out In the EXIT Cafe, hosted by Amanda Ortmayer at www.facebook.com/exittheatresf