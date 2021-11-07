Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EVERY BRILLIANT THING to Bring In-Person Audiences Back to Los Altos Stage Company

pixeltracker

The show marks the second production of the 2021-2022 Back in the Barn Season.

Nov. 7, 2021  

EVERY BRILLIANT THING to Bring In-Person Audiences Back to Los Altos Stage Company

Los Altos Stage Company will welcome audiences back to live theatre for the second production of its 2021-2022 Back in the Barn Season. Every Brilliant Thing, by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, is a one actor show that will feature two actors (Tamarin Ythier or James Schott) alternating the solo performance role on different dates during the run. One story, two different storytellers.

Directed by LASC's Associate Artistic Director, Gary Ferguson, Every Brilliant Thing runs Friday, December 3 through Sunday, December 19 at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos, with a Preview Night on Thursday, December 2.

Every Brilliant Thing's premise is as follows: You're six years old. Mom's in the hospital. Dad says she's done something stupid. "She finds it hard to be happy.'" So you start to make a list of everything that's brilliant about the world. Everything that's worth living for.. You leave it on her pillow. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own. A play about depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love.

Wednesday through Friday performances are at 8:00 PM; Saturday performances at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM; and Sunday performances at 3:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551.

i??Los Altos Stage Company is committed to providing a safe theatre experience for all of our patrons and artists. As with all our pandemic-related responses, LASC will align with the CDC and local health protocols in place at the time of each performance.

Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown

From This Author Gigi Gervais