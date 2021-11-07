EVERY BRILLIANT THING to Bring In-Person Audiences Back to Los Altos Stage Company

Los Altos Stage Company will welcome audiences back to live theatre for the second production of its 2021-2022 Back in the Barn Season. Every Brilliant Thing, by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, is a one actor show that will feature two actors (Tamarin Ythier or James Schott) alternating the solo performance role on different dates during the run. One story, two different storytellers.

Directed by LASC's Associate Artistic Director, Gary Ferguson, Every Brilliant Thing runs Friday, December 3 through Sunday, December 19 at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos, with a Preview Night on Thursday, December 2.

Every Brilliant Thing's premise is as follows: You're six years old. Mom's in the hospital. Dad says she's done something stupid. "She finds it hard to be happy.'" So you start to make a list of everything that's brilliant about the world. Everything that's worth living for.. You leave it on her pillow. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own. A play about depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love.

Wednesday through Friday performances are at 8:00 PM; Saturday performances at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM; and Sunday performances at 3:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551.