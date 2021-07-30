Dragon Productions Theatre Company Presents Cirque De La Luna In METAMORPHOSIS

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Combining ballet, aerial, contortion, and visual arts, Metamorphosis acknowledges the changes experienced during the pandemic, including its impact on the arts.

Jul. 30, 2021  
Combining ballet, aerial, contortion, and visual arts, Metamorphosis acknowledges the changes everyone has experienced during the pandemic, with an emphasis on its impact to the arts. These artists, who create moving and enthralling narratives through circus arts and performance, are donating their time to benefit Dragon Theatre's "third act."

Proof of Covid vaccination required for entry. This production is meant for adult audiences, ages 18 and up. Seating will be at limited capacity and all audience members will be required to wear a mask while in the building to ensure the safety for all.

Running Friday, August 6th through Sunday, August 8th at 2:00 PM at Dragon Theatre. For tickets ($15 plus applicable fees, additional donations welcome) visit http://dragon.vbotickets.com/event/metamorphosis/56115.

For more information, visit www.dragonproductions.net or email info@dragonproductions.net.


