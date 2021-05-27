Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dragon Productions Theatre Company Extends Run of Drive-In Variety Show Through June

Each variety show will consist of 2-3 featured acts, both live and pre-recorded, as well as shorter video presentations, with the audio being available via radio.

May. 27, 2021  
Dragon Productions Theatre Company Extends Run of Drive-In Variety Show Through June

The Dragon, a theatre company based in Redwood City, will be extending its run of At the Port: Dragon's Drive-In Variety Show, presented in partnership with Redwood City Parks, Recreation, and Community Services, through June 2021. Sponsored in part by the Port of Redwood City, this drive-in event helps to safely engage and reconnect the community to in-person performances after a year of virtual events.

Drive-In performances will be held each weekend at the Port of Redwood City, 459 Seaport Court, Redwood City, 94063, on June 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 25, & 26, 2021. Each event runs from 8:30pm to 10:00pm PT, with gates opening at 7:30pm. From 7:30pm - 8:30pm each night, audiences are welcome to participate in a variety of remote games and activities such as trivia, using their car radio and mobile devices.

Each variety show will consist of 2-3 featured acts, both live and pre-recorded, as well as a number of shorter video presentations, with the audio being available on a radio station, and a live stream of the performances being projected onto the 13'x22' screen on the stage. Tickets range from $25 - $55 per vehicle, and can be purchased at https://aftontickets.com/dragondrivein.

Tickets for the extended run dates (June 11 - 26) will be available for purchase starting on May 31st. Performance lineups and additional information can be found at https://dragonproductions.net/dragons-drive-in-variety-show/.

DETAILS

What: The Dragon and the City of Redwood City present At the Port: Dragon's Drive-In Variety Show, a drive-in evening of performances and entertainment

When: June 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 25 & 26, 2021, Doors open at 7:30pm PT; Performances start at 8:30pm PT

Where: Port of Redwood City, 459 Seaport Court, Redwood City, 94063

Tickets: $25 - $55 per vehicle, Purchase tickets by visiting https://aftontickets.com/dragondrivein


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jelani Remy
Jelani Remy
Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott

Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories
Berkeley Playhouse Welcomes Producing Director Of Education & Mainstage Photo

Berkeley Playhouse Welcomes Producing Director Of Education & Mainstage

BWW Review: SWAN LAKE at San Francisco Ballet Offers a Welcome Opportunity to Revisit an A Photo

BWW Review: SWAN LAKE at San Francisco Ballet Offers a Welcome Opportunity to Revisit an All-Time Classic

Napa Valley Museum Yountville Reopens June 18 Photo

Napa Valley Museum Yountville Reopens June 18

San Francisco Operas IN SONG: PENE PATI Released Thursday, May 27 Photo

San Francisco Opera's IN SONG: PENE PATI Released Thursday, May 27


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: 5th Avenue Theatre Recognizes Washington State High School Musical Theater
  • VIDEO: THE LAMPLIGHTER Creatives Discuss the New Musical
  • VIDEO: 5th Avenue Theatre Introduces 15 MINUTE STORIES
  • VIDEO: 5th Avenue Theatre Announces OVERTURE Fundraising Event