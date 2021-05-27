Dragon Productions Theatre Company Extends Run of Drive-In Variety Show Through June

The Dragon, a theatre company based in Redwood City, will be extending its run of At the Port: Dragon's Drive-In Variety Show, presented in partnership with Redwood City Parks, Recreation, and Community Services, through June 2021. Sponsored in part by the Port of Redwood City, this drive-in event helps to safely engage and reconnect the community to in-person performances after a year of virtual events.

Drive-In performances will be held each weekend at the Port of Redwood City, 459 Seaport Court, Redwood City, 94063, on June 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 25, & 26, 2021. Each event runs from 8:30pm to 10:00pm PT, with gates opening at 7:30pm. From 7:30pm - 8:30pm each night, audiences are welcome to participate in a variety of remote games and activities such as trivia, using their car radio and mobile devices.

Each variety show will consist of 2-3 featured acts, both live and pre-recorded, as well as a number of shorter video presentations, with the audio being available on a radio station, and a live stream of the performances being projected onto the 13'x22' screen on the stage. Tickets range from $25 - $55 per vehicle, and can be purchased at https://aftontickets.com/dragondrivein.

Tickets for the extended run dates (June 11 - 26) will be available for purchase starting on May 31st. Performance lineups and additional information can be found at https://dragonproductions.net/dragons-drive-in-variety-show/.

DETAILS

What: The Dragon and the City of Redwood City present At the Port: Dragon's Drive-In Variety Show, a drive-in evening of performances and entertainment

When: June 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 25 & 26, 2021, Doors open at 7:30pm PT; Performances start at 8:30pm PT

Where: Port of Redwood City, 459 Seaport Court, Redwood City, 94063

Tickets: $25 - $55 per vehicle, Purchase tickets by visiting https://aftontickets.com/dragondrivein