David Strathairn, Jane Kaczmarek To Appear On Stage In SELECTED SHORTS At Montalvo

Montalvo Arts Center brings the hit public radio show Selected Shorts to Saratoga live on stage as part of its Carriage House Concert Series. Conceived in 1985, Selected Shorts is a weekly public radio show with a simple premise: take great stories by well-known and terrific writers and have them performed by actors of stage and screen. Today, its podcast consistently ranks as one of the most popular NPR shows on iTunes. From fiction to classic and beyond, the stories of Selected Shorts are brought to life by actors from stage, screen, and television. At Montalvo, Selected Shorts will include special guests David Strathairn and Jane Kaczmarek, and others to be announced, presenting Unexpected Encounters, an evening of funny, moving readings about unlikely connections.

Selected Shorts: Unexpected Encounters will be presented 3:00pm & 7:30pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Carriage House Theatre at the Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga. For tickets ($45 Reserved; $50 Premier) and more information, the public may visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858 (Monday through Friday, 10:00am-4:00pm).

Produced by Symphony Space and distributed by Public Radio International, Selected Shorts airs on 150 public radio stations in 29 states, attracting over 300,000 listeners each week through the live show and podcast. As one of the premiere reading series in New York City, the show enjoys sell-out audiences during its season on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and attracts some of the biggest names in entertainment. Recent readers include Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kathleen Turner, Michael C. Hall, Claire Danes, and Michael Shannon, among many others. David Strathairn and Jane Kaczmarek will take the stage at Montalvo Arts Center in February, with additional cast members TBD.

After making his screen debut in the highly regarded Return of the Seacacus 7, David Strathairn (Actor) quickly developed an extensive resume of roles in notable films including Lovesick, Silkwood, L.A. Confidential, and A Map of the World. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for portraying journalist Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck. Strathairn has also worked extensively in television, and first became familiar to television viewers as the title character's boss in the series The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd. He has appeared in the TV series Big Apple, The Sopranos, Monk, and headed the cast of the science-fiction series Alphas. Strathairn's work in television earned him an Emmy Award for Temple Grandin and an Emmy nomination for Hemingway & Gellhorn.

Best known as Lois on FOX's Emmy Award-winning comedy Malcolm in the Middle, Jane Kaczmarek (Actress) is a three-time Golden Globe and seven-time Emmy Award nominee, and has won several awards including two consecutive Television Critic Association Awards for Individual Achievement in Comedy, the first woman to ever receive such an honor. Her film credits include Reviving Ophelia, Who Gets the Parents, Pleasantville, Without Warning, Spooner, The Three Kings, The Christmas Gift, and Something About Amelia. Kaczmarek's theater credits include her Broadway debut in Lost In Yonkers, and Off-Broadway in Ice Cream with Hot Fudge, Loose Ends, The Hands of its Enemy, and Kindertransport, for which she received an Ovation Award.

For nearly 60 years Montalvo Arts Center's Carriage House Theatre Concert Series has presented world-class talent in an intimate indoor setting, becoming a treasured series for performing arts fans in Silicon Valley. Housed in the 316-seat Claire Loftus Carriage House Theatre, the series features a diverse array of artists from a variety of genres from classical to jazz to R&B, rock, plus theatre, comedy, and more. Guests have the option to arrive early and mingle in Montalvo's Project Space ArtBar, where wine, beer, and other beverages are available for purchase before the show.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.

For information or to order tickets, visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858.





