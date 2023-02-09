Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
David Henry Hwang's CHINGLISH to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse in May

David Henry Hwang's CHINGLISH to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse in May

In this hit comedy, culture and customs collide as a naïve American sign manufacturer travels to China in search of a lucrative contract.

Feb. 09, 2023  

San Francisco Playhouse will present Chinglish by Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly, Yellow Face, Soft Power).

In this hit comedy, culture and customs collide as a naïve American sign manufacturer travels to China in search of a lucrative contract. As he discovers the complexities of the venture, he learns that some things aren't so easily translated. Chinglish premiered at The Goodman Theatre before performing on Broadway and at leading regional theatres across the country.

Previews run Thursday, May 4 - Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The production opens on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 and will run through Saturday, June 10, 2023.

San Francisco Playhouse (450 Post Street, San Francisco)

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

For tickets ($15-$100) or more information, the public may visit https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2022-2023-season/chinglish/ or call the box office at 415-677-9596.

Photo credit: Lia Chang



The Marsh Berkeley to Celebrate Black History Month With Added Showings of FOOL LA LA GIFT Photo
The Marsh Berkeley to Celebrate Black History Month With Added Showings of FOOL LA LA GIFT
The Marsh Berkeley is celebrating Black History Month with special added performances of Unique Derique’s family-friendly Fool La La Gift, shining light on different African American entertainers who contributed to the performing arts – from Sammy Davis Jr. to The Nicholas Brothers and more.
Golden Thread Celebrates International Womens Day Next Month Photo
Golden Thread Celebrates International Women's Day Next Month
Golden Thread Productions, the first American theatre company devoted to the Middle East, in collaboration with Brava for Women in the Arts, presents What Do the Women Say? Fighters for Freedom, its annual celebration of International Women's Day, on March 8, 2023 at 7pm Pacific Time at Brava Theatre Center (2781 24th Street, San Francisco) and online.
One Found Sound Launches The Herbert Franklin Mells Project Next Month Photo
One Found Sound Launches The Herbert Franklin Mells Project Next Month
One Found Sound, a conductorless orchestra now celebrating its tenth anniversary, has announced the launch of its most ambitious initiative to date: The Herbert Franklin Mells Project, a five-year undertaking that includes the preparation, performance and recording of the composer's large orchestral works written from 1938 to 1945.
IMAGINARY COUNTRY Opens in May at Z Space Photo
IMAGINARY COUNTRY Opens in May at Z Space
Sharp & Fine, a contemporary dance company known for its original experiments in theatrical storytelling, has announced its newest work, IMAGINARY COUNTRY, premiering May 12 at Z Space in San Francisco. Featuring five performers and four musicians, Imaginary Country asks, What would happen if you could see the future?

More Hot Stories For You


Golden Thread Celebrates International Women's Day Next MonthGolden Thread Celebrates International Women's Day Next Month
February 9, 2023

Golden Thread Productions, the first American theatre company devoted to the Middle East, in collaboration with Brava for Women in the Arts, presents What Do the Women Say? Fighters for Freedom, its annual celebration of International Women's Day, on March 8, 2023 at 7pm Pacific Time at Brava Theatre Center (2781 24th Street, San Francisco) and online.
One Found Sound Launches The Herbert Franklin Mells Project Next MonthOne Found Sound Launches The Herbert Franklin Mells Project Next Month
February 9, 2023

One Found Sound, a conductorless orchestra now celebrating its tenth anniversary, has announced the launch of its most ambitious initiative to date: The Herbert Franklin Mells Project, a five-year undertaking that includes the preparation, performance and recording of the composer's large orchestral works written from 1938 to 1945.
IMAGINARY COUNTRY Opens in May at Z SpaceIMAGINARY COUNTRY Opens in May at Z Space
February 9, 2023

Sharp & Fine, a contemporary dance company known for its original experiments in theatrical storytelling, has announced its newest work, IMAGINARY COUNTRY, premiering May 12 at Z Space in San Francisco. Featuring five performers and four musicians, Imaginary Country asks, What would happen if you could see the future?
Ragazzi Pairs Up With Alumni For Spring Concert CANTATE DOMINORagazzi Pairs Up With Alumni For Spring Concert CANTATE DOMINO
February 8, 2023

This Spring, Ragazzi Boys Chorus will lift their voices in the concert Cantate Domino. Ragazzi Boys Chorus' Concert Group, Choral Scholars, and Young Men's Ensemble are joined by Ragazzi Continuo, a men's chorus comprised of Ragazzi alumni, to perform this program of stunning song.
Photos: First Look At RED BIKE At Center Repertory CompanyPhotos: First Look At RED BIKE At Center Repertory Company
February 7, 2023

First look photos! Center Repertory Company will present Obie Award-winning Cuban American author Caridad Svich’s compelling play Red Bike, which examines a crumbling American dream and the economic-social-cultural divide through the eyes of an 11-year-old growing up in small-town America.
share