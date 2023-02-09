David Henry Hwang's CHINGLISH to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse in May

San Francisco Playhouse will present Chinglish by Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly, Yellow Face, Soft Power).

In this hit comedy, culture and customs collide as a naïve American sign manufacturer travels to China in search of a lucrative contract. As he discovers the complexities of the venture, he learns that some things aren't so easily translated. Chinglish premiered at The Goodman Theatre before performing on Broadway and at leading regional theatres across the country.

Previews run Thursday, May 4 - Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The production opens on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 and will run through Saturday, June 10, 2023.

San Francisco Playhouse (450 Post Street, San Francisco)

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

For tickets ($15-$100) or more information, the public may visit https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2022-2023-season/chinglish/ or call the box office at 415-677-9596.

Photo credit: Lia Chang