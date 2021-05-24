Dates Announced for THE WINTER'S TALE at California Shakespeare Theater
As part of its Season of Shared Light, Cal Shakes will produce an adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale running September 1-26 at the Bruns Amphitheater.
California Shakespeare Theater (Cal Shakes) has announced The Winter's Tale will run from September 1-26 at the Bruns Amphitheater. The production, previously announced in February as part of the Season of Shared Light, will be directed by Artistic Director Eric Ting in an adaptation by Ting and Resident Dramaturg Philippa Kelly.
"It's been a long year," says Ting. "But with the end finally in sight, we're thrilled to welcome audiences back with Shakespeare's extraordinary passion play. Part tragedy, part comedy, it's the very capsule of this moment."
Tickets will go on sale to the public in July. Cast and creative team will be announced at a later date. Dates are subject to change based on COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.
For information visit www.calshakes.org.
DETAILS:
The Winter's Tale
from the play by William Shakespeare
adapted by Eric Ting & Philippa Kelly
September 1- 26
Previews September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, & 7
Press opening September 8
Performance Times:
Evenings at 7:30 pm
Matinees (Sun) at 3 pm; select Saturdays at 2 pm
Venue:
Bruns Amphitheater
100 California Shakespeare Theater Way, Orinda, CA 94563
Tickets:
Will go on sale in July
COVID-19 Protocols:
https://calshakes.org/cal-shakes-2021-covid-19-safety-precautions/
Box Office:
Website: