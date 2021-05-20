Dancers' Group Announces Spring 2021 CA$H Dance Grant Recipients

Dancers' Group, a service and presenting organization in the San Francisco Bay Area, announced it has awarded $105,000 in grants to 30 Bay Area dance artists and organizations. Each grantee will receive $3,500 as part of the spring 2021 round of CA$H Dance.

The CA$H Dance program, which has been supporting dancemakers since 1999, was designed by artists for artists, and seeks to support artists and organizations that represent the many diversities of Bay Area dance.



Dancers' Group received 92 applications for this round of funding--60 applications from individual artists and 32 applications from organizations. They were able to provide grants to 16 individual artists and 14 organizations, featuring dance forms such as turf, kathak, contemporary, traditional Chinese, Korean, Middle Eastern, and Congolese dance, and more. Many of the works focus on the experiences of BIPOC artists, and many projects directly address issues of identity, oppression, and racism.



"Given the pandemic, for this round of CA$H Dance, Dancers' Group encouraged applications that would support artists and organizations where they are now-and did not require that a creative activity culminate in a performance," said Wayne Hazzard, Executive Director of Dancers' Group. "The range of applications received reflects the incredible diversity of dance in the Bay Area and especially the need for financial support during this time. We're so proud of the 30 grantees and how their diverse dance practices honor their vision of the moving body." "We received a range from dance film project development, to travel plans to study under esteemed teachers, to documenting systemic cultural dance erasure in higher education, to dance+technology apps, to just simply asking for funds to relieve the financial burden of the pandemic," said Andréa Spearman, Artist Resource Manager at Dancers' Group. "It all reminded me of our community's elasticity and strength to remain true to ourselves and our practice. That IS the art." The CA$H Dance grant is funded by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and Grants for the Arts.



The 30 Spring 2021 Dance grantees are:

Afro Urban Society

Alyssandra Katherine Dance

Antara Asthaayi Dance

Bellwether Dance Project

Dancing Around Race

dawsondancesf

Detour Dance

Dohee Lee Puri Arts

GERALDCASELDANCE

Helen Wicks Works

Mud Water

pateldanceworks

RoundAntennae

Vishwa Shanthi

Artists:

Byb Elizabeth Boubion

Erik Lee

Evie Ladin

Farah Yasmeen Shaikh

Ishika Seth

Julie Crothers

Malia Byrne

Marcelo Solis

Megan Lowe

Nicole Maria Hoffschneider

Olivia Eng

Ousseynou Kouyate

Rasa Vitalia

Sammay Dizon

Sara Shelton Mann