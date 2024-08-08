Dan Hoyle's TAKES ALL KINDS to Begin This Month at The Marsh SF

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning actor and critically acclaimed playwright Dan Hoyle’s latest work, Takes All Kinds, will open its first official run at The Marsh San Francisco. Directed by Aldo Billingslea and Michael Moran and developed with Charlie Varon, Takes All Kinds follows Hoyle as he travels across what he finds to be a polarized and stuck United States in an explosive election year. Hoyle discovers a country full of rage and fear but also encounters people who are joyfully and creatively pushing the country forward against all odds.

Hoyle showcases the front lines of the biggest political battles in the country, from school board showdowns in Sarasota, Florida, to organizers in the streets of Atlanta, churches in Charleston, South Carolina, and even a former violent extremist in Missouri who’s deradicalized hundreds of violent extremists. In Takes All Kinds, Hoyle brings to life the moving, funny, raw, and surprising true stories of unlikely changemakers in this fresh and urgent dive into America's psyche in 2024.

Takes All Kinds will preview August 31– September 14 and then run September 20-28, 2024, 7:30pm Fridays and Saturdays, (press opening: 7:30pm, September 20). Performance times will then change to 7:30pm Fridays and 5:00pm Saturdays, October 4-26, 2024, at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($20-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.



