DRAG QUEENS ON ICE Returns To The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink In Union Square

The evening will feature acts from San Francisco's fiercest drag performers, including Amoura Teese, Baby Shaques, Curve Ball, Dusty Porn, Helixer, and more.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square presented by Kaiser Permanente welcomes back San Francisco's most fabulous holiday tradition, Drag Queens On Ice, on Thursday, December 7 at 6:30 p.m.  

The evening will feature acts from San Francisco's fiercest drag performers, including Amoura Teese, Baby Shaques, Curve Ball, Dusty Porn, Helixer, Jota Mercury, Jubilee, Kylie Minono, Major Hammy, Paju Munro, Sister Dana Isis, Tara Lipsyncki. Legendary San Francisco drag personality Donna Sachet and Pride Radio's Christie James will host the festivities.
 
Tickets are $30 for the special Drag Queens On Ice skating session, where guests can skate alongside the drag performers, access prime viewing for the performances, and receive a commemorative Drag Queens On Ice gift. All tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting unionsquareicerink.com. For those not skating, the Drag Queens On Ice performances are free to watch from outside the Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square. A portion of ticket proceeds benefit the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department. 
 
The hours for the Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square presented by Kaiser Permanente are 10 a.m.–11 p.m. daily through January 15, 2024, with special extended hours December 18–29 (8:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.) on weekdays. The rink Will Close at 9:30 p.m. on December 31, 2023.
 
Sponsors of The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square presented by Kaiser Permanente are Safeway, Kaiser Permanente, Disney's The Lion King, Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Parc 55 San Francisco, San Francisco Marriott Union Square, Galleria Park Hotel, Grand Hyatt San Francisco, Hotel Emblem, King George Hotel, Union Square Alliance, KTSF26, BART, SFMTA, STAR 101.3, 98.1 The Breeze, 106.1 KMEL, 80s+, WiLD 94.9, PRIDE Radio and Telemundo 48.

Los Angeles-based Willy Bietak Productions is a full-service production company specializing in the development and production of high-quality family entertainment. With a staff of award-winning designers, directors, choreographers and musical arrangers – backed by a talented production and management team – Willy Bietak Productions conceives, packages and tours international entertainment spectaculars as well as special events. For more information, please visit bietakproductions.com.
 
The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department currently manages more than 220 parks, playgrounds and open spaces throughout San Francisco, including two outside city limits—Sharp Park in Pacifica and Camp Mather in the High Sierras. The system includes full-complex recreation centers, swimming pools, golf courses, sports fields and numerous small-to-medium-sized clubhouses that offer a variety of sports- and arts-related recreation programs for people of all ages. Included in the Department's responsibilities are Golden Gate Park, Coit Tower, the Marina Yacht Harbor, the San Francisco Zoo and Lake Merced. In 2017, San Francisco became the first and only city in the nation where all residents have access to a park within a 10-minute walk, a direct result of the Department's commitment to increasing and improving parkland in the city.


