DRACULA to Open at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley With Halloween Events

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Halloween is creeping closer, and TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is giving audiences plenty of ways to get into the spooky spirit. In conjunction with its upcoming stage production of Dracula, performing October 7 – November 1, 2026 at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, TheatreWorks is partnering with local organizations and businesses on a slate of spooky, festive activities throughout October.

Adapted by Steven Dietz from Bram Stoker's iconic vampire novel of the same name, this gothic thriller brings the seduction and suspense of one of literature's most infamous undead to the stage in a high-octane theatrical ride steeped in terrifying theatrical illusions and formidable frights. TheatreWorks Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli helms the horror classic, with Bay Area theatre veteran Scott Coopwood starring as the titular vampire and a cast including Adrian Roberts, Maria Marquis, Nima Rakhshanifar, Emily Newsome, Vincent Randazzo, Max Tachis, and Monique Hafen Adams.

In honor of Dracula, the company will host its first-ever TheatreWorks Blood Drive, giving the community the life-saving gift vampires love most. Stanford Blood Center's Bloodmobile will be parked outside of the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts 1-5pm Sunday, October 25. The donation process takes about an hour, and participants may receive post-donation snacks including coffee cake from Hobee's. All donors will receive an exclusive discount to purchase tickets for just $20 each for performances during the week of Halloween (October 28 - November 1, 2026). For information or to sign up to donate, the public may visit sbcdonor.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/16762/.

The Dracula cast will also make an appearance at Mountain View Oktoberfest, hosted on October 10 - 11, 2026 on Castro Street in downtown Mountain View. The two-day, family-friendly celebration features live music, food, dancing, contests, and more, including a costume contest on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, the public may visit mvoktoberfest.com.

TheatreWorks is also partnering with Alexander's Patisserie in Mountain View on a limited-time Dracula-inspired drink, giving audiences another delicious way to get into the seasonal spirit. Available at Alexander's Patisserie during the performance run of TheatreWorks' Dracula (October 7 – November 1), the special Red Velvet “Dracula Latte” is sure to satisfy even the most discerning creature of the night.

TheatreWorks' happy haunts culminate with Halloween on Saturday, October 31. Audiences in search of theatrical thrills may enjoy 2pm and 7:30pm performances of Dracula at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, and trick-or-treaters can stop by the theatre for candy as they make their rounds through the community. Dracula is recommended for audiences ages 12 and up, with parental guidance recommended.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, led by Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli and Executive Director Phil Santora, presents a wide variety of contemporary plays and musicals and revitalizes great works of the past. Founded in 1970 by Robert Kelley (Artistic Director Emeritus), TheatreWorks has grown from a truly original Silicon Valley start-up to become one of the nation's leading professional non-profit theatre companies. TheatreWorks was recently honored as the recipient of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award. TheatreWorks also champions new work, offering artists support and a creative home as they develop new stories for the American theatre. Offstage, TheatreWorks' arts education programs in local schools and arts engagement programs in Silicon Valley neighborhoods uplift its audiences and strengthen community bonds. Onstage and off, TheatreWorks welcomes the mosaic of people that embody the Bay Area and beyond, celebrating the transformative power of theatre to ignite imagination, inspire conversation, and enliven souls.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 09 Hrs 07 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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