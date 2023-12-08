Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Releases New block of Tickets for 2024

  Since opening in September 2021, Dear San Francisco has entertained over 100,000 locals and visitors.

A new block of tickets are now on sale for  Dear San Francisco performances from Friday, February 9 through Sunday, June 2, 2024. Tickets are available now by visiting clubfugazisf.com or calling 415-273-0600. For private performance buyouts or to purchase group tickets at a discounted rate (15+ on weekdays; 25+ on weekends), call 415-273-0600 ext. 102. Please note: Dear San Francisco will take a brief hiatus during the month of January 2024.
 
“Given the challenges of the times we've all experienced, it was never a guarantee that we’d be able to build this run for Dear San Francisco,” said Club Fugazi Executive Director David Dower. “It is remarkable to us to be in our third year of performances, and to now be seeing the run stretch out into the summer of 2024. We continue to be buoyed by the many returning patrons in our audience, who have truly been the backbone of our success to date, and we look forward to greeting many newcomers to the show in 2024.”
 
Since opening in September 2021, Dear San Francisco has entertained over 100,000 locals and visitors. The production invites locals and visitors alike on a heart-stopping romp through both the essence and the myth that has San Francisco indelibly etched on our collective imagination. From the 1906 earthquake and Summer of Love to beat poetry and the mysterious fog, San Francisco comes vividly to life through a series of tableaus (acts), including hoop diving, Chinese pole, Korean plank, juggling, and “hand-to-trap” (a form first created by Shana Carroll), performed by an international cast of world-class acrobats.
 
The food and beverage options at Club Fugazi are curated to match the creativity on-stage and offer a range of cicchetti (small bites and plates) sourced from local purveyors, plus an adventurous selection of wines and beers that complement the club’s Italian roots. The menu is available at every seat in the venue and the unique design of the Club’s seating allows for socializing with groups and mingling with the performers before and after the show. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for the full experience, with doors opening an hour before curtain.

Photo credit: Fishshapes


