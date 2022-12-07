DADDY LONG LEGS Announced At Cinnabar Theater This January

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 07, 2022  
Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, is proud to continue their 50th anniversary season with the musical romance "Daddy Long Legs", performing live January 6-22nd at Cinnabar Theater, and streaming online January 27-29th.

Based on the treasured novel by Jean Webster, "Daddy Long Legs" is a heartwarming Cinderella story. When a mysterious benefactor decides to send Jerusha Abbott to college, she must write him a letter once a month. Unaware of his identity, she invents a nickname for him: "Daddy Long Legs". Through her letters, Jerusha shares her experiences of college while discovering her own identity and reveling in the wonders of literature, adventure and love. But one key fact eludes her-who is Daddy Long Legs?

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated composer/lyricist, Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre), and Tony-winning librettist, John Caird (Les Misérables), Daddy Long Legs is a "rags-to-riches" tale of newfound love.

This two person musical stars local theater artists and newly married couple, Brittany Law Hasbany, and Zachary Hasbany. Brittany grew up in Petaluma and frequented Cinnabar's Young Rep program. Zachary most recently directed Cinnabar's production of the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Daddy Long Legs is directed by Cinnabar's former artistic director, Elly Lichenstein, the creative team for "Daddy Long Legs" includes Wayne Hovey, Set Designer; Elise Clark, Lighting Designer; Trevor Hoffmann, Stage Manager; Ross Tiffany-Brown, Tech Director; Donnie Frank, Costume Designer; Andrew Patton, Props Designer; and Justin Warren, Videography/Editing.

Nine performances will be presented live at Cinnabar Theater, and 3 Performances will stream online via Stellar.

For the January 14th performance, Cinnabar Theater will be offering "Date Night" tickets, which include free child care at their education center located in the Petaluma Village Outlets.

Daddy Long Legs will perform live on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: January 6th, 7:30pm January 7th, 7:30pm January 8th, 2:00pm January 13th, 7:30pm January 14th, 7:30pm January 15th, 2:00pm January 20th, 7:30pm January 21st, 7:30pm January 22nd, 2:00pm

Daddy Long Legs will be available to stream on demand via https://www.stellartickets.com/o/cinnabar-theater/events/daddy-long-legs January 27-29th
All live performances are priced $45 (general), $43 (senior) and $30 (students/military). The online stream tickets are $25.

Tickets for all performances are now on sale via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.

Cinnabar Theater is a fully vaccinated company with COVID compliance protocols in place. The entire Cinnabar Theater staff and all members of Daddy Long Legs - production staff, cast and crew are fully vaccinated; actors will not be masked throughout the performance. Mask use in the theater is optional for vaccinated guests. We ask unvaccinated guests to please wear a mask inside the theater.



