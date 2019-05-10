Cutting Ball Theater Announces 2019/2020 Season

Cutting Ball Theater's 2019/2020 Season features two world premieres, a re-envisioned classic, and the return of the company's signature festival. The company's 21st Season is the first programmed by Ariel Craft, appointed Cutting Ball's Artistic Director in July 2018.

Cutting Ball Theater's 2019/2020 Season opens with a world premiere from San Francisco playwright Megan Cohen entitled FREE FOR ALL: A New 'Miss Julie' for a New World in September and October. FREE FOR ALL is the first play incubated within the company's new Cutting Ball Commissions program, bringing one original play to Cutting Ball's stage every year. This two-hander will be directed by Cutting Ball's Artistic Director Ariel Craft and features Stacy Ross* and Phil Wong, both making their Cutting Ball debuts.

*Stacy Ross is appearing courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association

In November, Cutting Ball's signature festival dedicated to exploration and collaboration, the Cutting Ball Variety Pack, returns for its third year with an eclectic line-up of director-driven shorts, new play workshops, and roundtable readings.

In January and February, Cutting Ball premieres Ways to Leave a Body, a "collision of new plays" by Alexa Derman and Roxie Perkins. This unique collaboration brings four visionary emerging artists - Derman, Perkins, and directors Maya Herbsman (also Cutting Ball's Associate Artistic Director) and Allie Moss - together in the co-creation of a performance experience exploring dissociation: the separation of oneself from one's body.

Closing out Cutting Ball Theater's 2019/2020 Season is William Shakespeare's most gruesome revenge play Titus Andronicus in April and May, as re-envisioned and re-formed by director Evren Odcikin.

"This season at Cutting Ball, we're cultivating world premiere work, exploring the intersection of original text and classic themes in pursuit of a 'whole' theater experience. We're fostering emerging talent with the creative potential and professional drive to radically shake our artform and industry. And - because it wouldn't and couldn't be a Cutting Ball season without it - we're shifting the lens on a classic play, imbuing it with new relevance for today's audiences," says Craft, Cutting Ball's Artistic Director. "The uniting ambition behind all of this programming - whether the work is new, old, or new and inspired by something old - is relevance to our current moment. Every bit of the season speaks to where we are now and the issues we're facing as a society now, who we are and who we are becoming."

To create original artwork for the 2019/2020 Season, Cutting Ball Theater commissioned Yukari Sakura, a local visual artist from Creativity Explored, a San Francisco organization supporting people with developmental disabilities in their quests to become working artists.

Subscriptions for the 2019/2020 Season are now on sale. A four-show subscription package, granting admission to the entire season's line-up, is priced at $136 and a two-show subscription package is priced at $70. Subscriptions may be purchased online at cuttingball.com/subscriptions or by phone at 415-525-1205. Individual tickets for the season will be available for purchase on August 1, 2019.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You