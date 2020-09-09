Custom Made Theatre Co. Presents Broadcast Of HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE

The show will run three days only: September 18-20.

Custom Made Theatre will present a broadcast of the Bay Area premiere of Sarah Ruhl's "How to Transcend a Happy Marriage."

The production ran in Jan/Feb of 2020 at Custom Made Theatre (533 Sutter Street, San Francisco) and was a critical and popular hit, receiving the highest rating from the San Francisco Chronicle and selling out most of its performances. Now, Custom Made has received permission to make its archival taping of the show available to patrons for a limited time.

"The love and mating ritual we all need...(Sarah Ruhl) makes quiet, reflective, exploratory moments - where characters break open who they are and find someone new inside - just as momentous as a sex party." -Lily Janiak, SF Chronicle

Executive Artistic Director Brian Katz says of the taped broadcast, "we are thrilled to be able to share this runaway hit. Sarah Ruhl's play touched hundreds of patrons during its run, and now so many more people who could not physically join us at the theatre will be entertained and enthralled by this magical play. These actors, director, and design team put together an unforgettable show and brought Ms. Ruhl's passionate script to astonishing life. While this taping was not originally meant for public distribution (it is with a single camera and without sophisticated sound design), I know it captures the charm of our critically acclaimed production."

The production will be viewable for only three days: Sept 18-20. Purchasing a Pay-What-You-Can ticket ($10-$50) will allow the patron to view the performance at Eventbrite anytime during the three-day window (beginning at 10 am on 9/18.)

Bay Area Premiere At a dinner party in the wilds of New Jersey, two married couples discuss a younger acquaintance--a polyamorous woman who also hunts her own meat. Fascinated, they invite this mysterious woman and her two live-in boyfriends to a New Year's Eve party, which alters the course of their lives.

From Sarah Ruhl, the adventurous author of "Eurydice" and "The Vibrator Play," "How to Transcend a Happy Marriage," asks how much love can a twosome contain? What are the limits of friendship? And what happens when parents who have forgotten their own wildness have a wild rumpus all their own?

