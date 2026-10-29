Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Complete Cast Set for A RASHOMON at Magic Theatre and Campo Santo
Performances will run November 18-December 6, 2026.
The Magic Theatre and home resident company Campo Santo revealed the complete cast and creative team for the world premiere 'a rashomon.' Conceived by Joan Osato, 'a rashomon' is written by A.M. Smiley, directed by Edris Cooper-Anifowoshe, and starring Britney Frazier. 'a rashomon' will perform from November 18-December 6, 2026, at the African American Artist & Cultural Complex.
A Rashomon...
San Francisco. Downtown, Market Street, the Cable Car turn around. One of the major thoroughfares of the City, shopping district, bustling business of yore.. now fading into nocturnal shadows, at all times. Modern times...
The City setting takes place inside a big shadow box, the walls for video and puppetry. The setting inside the box is a eulogy, a service, a Sermon on the Mount, the stages of grief from Divine- the preacher, the witness, and the spirit guide.
As Divine takes us through the service and the loss of this Black life.. She tries to make a sense of it.. In telling the tale, she has visions of alternating, differing, and conflicting stories in a rashomon effect way of what happened...
The loss of this Black life becomes on a parallel path with the loss of Black life in the City. The loss of Black life is visually and story wise told through the Black Crows of San Francisco, and throughout history.
Divine takes us through these stages of grief in a maximalist and moment to moment way. The lifespan of this lost life is expressed visually- in dance, and in imagery of voices of the City- seen and heard. All of the pieces a rashomon are left for us to contemplate the loss of this one Black life as it echoes the gutting of Black life writ large in San Francisco.
This play marks the first Magic Theatre and Home Resident Company Campo Santo collaboration since the commencement of the new leadership chapter of the Magic Theatre. In July, 2026 the theatre announced the new leadership team of the Magic Theatre: Sarah Nina Hayon- Artistic Director, Daniel Duque-Estrada- Producing Director, Joan Osato- Director of Sustainability and new Managing Director Perla Vanesa Barraza. This premiere is part of continued programming that focuses on new play development and premieres, resident companies, and centering of People of Color.
This play along with Lorraine Hansberry's 'Soulful Christmas' are both a sustaining of the commitment to new works and local companies. These productions are part of a whole new layout of programming, premieres, and populating of the space that the new leadership team is currently developing. This production is a testament to the commitment to new works, local artists, a resilient production while the theatre weathers and reconfigures through a turbulent financial landscape at the present
The world premiere play "a rashomon", conceived by Joan Osato, written by Ashley Smiley, and directed by Edris Cooper-Anifowoshe, uses the "Rashomon Effect" narrative approach ('storytelling/psychological phenomena where the same event is described in different/contradictory ways by witnessing storytellers.') Taken from the classic Akira Kurosawa film- we are transporting it to modern day San Francisco, the middle of downtown. The murder from the original story remains, but here- a native son of the City has died, his body seemingly unnoticed, unseen.. This is "NoSomeBody."
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