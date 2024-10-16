News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Comedian Jimmy O Yang's BIG AND TALL TOUR Comes to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre

The performance is on Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m.

By: Oct. 16, 2024
Comedian Jimmy O Yang's BIG AND TALL TOUR Comes to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Comedian Jimmy O. Yang has announced his ALL-NEW JIMMY O. YANG: BIG AND TALL TOUR that will include a stop at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre  (1 Taylor St., San Francisco) on Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m. Pre-sale will begin Tuesday, October 15 at 10 a.m. PT, and tickets go on sale Thursday, October 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Ticket prices start at $71.50 and will be available to purchase at www.broadwaysf.com. Prices are subject to change without notice.

LATEST NEWS

Full Cast Set For North American Tour of ANNIE
Morgan Jay Comes to the Curran Theatre Next Year
Comedian Jimmy O Yang's BIG AND TALL TOUR Comes to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre
Photos: Rajiv Joseph and More Turn Out for KING JAMES At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Jimmy O. Yang is a comedian and actor best known for Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians, Love Hard, and Space Force, where he also served as a writer. He will be starring in the upcoming limited series Interior Chinatown (Hulu), directed by Academy Award winner Taika Waititi and written by Charles Yu.

Jimmy’s standup specials Guess How Much and Good Deal both premiered to rave reviews, clips of which continue to go viral on social platforms with hundreds of millions of views. The Big And Tall Tour will be his third and biggest tour to date, having already sold out multiple shows at Carnegie Hall, and he will be headlining The Forum in Los Angeles.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos