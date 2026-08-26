Comedian Becky Robinson to Perform This Holiday Season at San Francisco's Curran Theatre

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The holidays are a lot. The Entitled Housewife is here to get you through. Join comedian Becky Robinson and her wild cast of characters for an all-new Holiday Spectacular packed with comedy, surprises, festive chaos, and the kind of humor required to survive another December. Featuring retired Olympic ski ballerina Suzie Chapstick and Head Elf Nicky Paris.



Originally from Portland, Oregon, Becky Robinson is an LA-based comedian, writer, actor, and voice-over star that has gone from viral sensation to a sold-out theater act.



You may also know her as the “Entitled Housewife,” the outspoken viral golf character Becky created who co-starred in the two virtual comedy variety specials she self-produced to help spread laughter during the yearlong pandemic. Becky’s explosively unique character antics and viral videos have racked up millions of views across social media and garnered fans across the country (and the country clubs!). In 2022, she released the original song ‘Mama Needs a Claw’ that can be heard on the radio or any major streaming service.



Today, the comedian is on her highly anticipated The Beasts In Me Tour. She continues to sell-out around the world with her relatable comedy. In addition to touring internationally as a stand-up comedian, Deadline included Becky in their “The Future Of Funny: 15 Comedians To Watch In 2025.” She was previously named a JFL Montreal New Face of Comedy where her stand-out multi-character performance landed her a sketch show development deal and a number of voiceover jobs with DreamWorks, Nickelodeon and Netflix.



In her explosive debut stand-up special, ENTITLED, Becky Robinson comes in hot with her signature high-energy comedy. She dives into the chaos of coming out as a lesbian during the pandemic, the pitfalls of being way too friendly as an adult, and her unapologetic love for Taco Bell. But the night wouldn't be complete without a full-blown appearance from her iconic character, the Entitled Housewife, who crashes the stage to dish about Trish, the gieurlz, Macabee, Dashell and, of course, SCOTT!!!



In November, Robinson hosted her first She Gone Golfing: The Entitled Housewife Tulum Classic that took place at the PGA Riviera Maya and Conrad Tulum sponsored by PXG. Fans were able to escape to paradise with Becky Robinson/Entitled Housewife, for an exclusive Gieurlz getaway to Mexico. Fans had the opportunity to tee off with the Entitled Housewife on world-class greens, then raised a glass and belted out their favorite karaoke anthems in true Gieurlz fashion. All set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Mexico’s Maya Riviera.



Becky is the voice of Parker J. Cloud, an exuberant former raincloud on a mission to brighten up everyone’s day, in Nickelodeon’s animated series Middlemost Post. She was also a season regular on MTV’s Wild ’N Out with Nick Cannon where she also put out a Wild ’N Out Stand Up Special. Other appearances include Netflix’s The G Word with Adam Conover. Hulu’s Coming to the Stage, MTV’s Acting Out, ABC’s The Bachelor and Kevin Hart’s sketch series Writer’s Room.



As a writer, Becky has written for Comedy Central’s Not Safe, Snoop Dogg’s Joker’s Wild and FunnyOrDie.





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