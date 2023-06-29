Club Dates: A Live Music Series at Club Fugazi Will Launch in August

Club Fugazi announced the launch of Club Dates: A Live Music Series at Club Fugazi, taking place throughout the month of August 2023 while the cast of Dear San Francisco takes a brief hiatus. Club Dates will feature a lineup of live music from local and national artists who live in the intersection of theater and rock. The inaugural lineup includes the award­-winning Indie rock band, The Kilbanes; Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr.; and the acclaimed folk-rock duo, The Bengsons. In addition, throughout the month of August Club Fugazi welcomes Donna Sachet’s Sunday’s A Drag, the beloved San Francisco tradition featuring performances by some of the Bay Area’s superstar drag entertainers and brunch from award-winning Chef Tony Gemignani of Tony’s Pizza Napoletana. Tickets for all Club Dates performances are on-sale now by visiting clubfugazisf.com/club-dates.



Performances of Dear San Francisco will resume on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 and are on-sale through December 30, 2023 by visiting clubfugazisf.com. Tickets for the special New Year’s Eve performances will go on sale this fall.



“These scheduled breaks for The 7 Fingers' Dear San Francisco create space for us to really celebrate the vibrant history of this iconic theater,” said Club Fugazi Executive Director David Dower. “Live music has been a fixture at Fugazi for over 100 years, and this first installment in the Club Dates series allows us to build a musical bridge back to both the musical theater and rock days in the hall. With the return of Donna Sachet's Sundays a Drag Brunch, August will rock while the acrobats catch their breaths.”

The Kilbanes

August 10–13, 2023

From the Bay Area creators of the award-winning rock musical Weightless, comes an evening of music drawn from current, future, and past music theater projects. The evenings will be sprinkled with surprise musical guests and collaborators.



The Kilbanes are Kate Kilbane and Dan Moses, a married musical theater writing and performing team. Their rock musical Weightless (WP Theater, ACT, Public Theater’s Under the Radar, Z Space SF) was nominated for Lucille Lortel (Best Musical), Drama Desk (Best Music), and Off-Broadway Alliance (Best New Musical) awards in 2023. Other works include The Code (ACT), My Antonia (Next Generation Commission, Latte Da Theater in Minneapolis – upcoming), As You Like It (San Francisco Shakespeare Festival), and Eddie the Marvelous Who Will Save the World (O’Neill National Music Theater Conference; Berkeley Rep’s Ground Floor).

August 17–20, 2023

Tony Award-winning actor John Gallagher, Jr. (Spring Awakening) is back in the Bay Area with the blues again. You may recognize John from his starring roles in American Idiot (based on Green Day's Grammy winning rock opera) and Swept Away (a new musical featuring songs of The Avett Brothers)—both of which premiered at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre. A singer-songwriter in his own right, BroadwayWorld aptly describes Gallagher's music as “an almost tragicomic blend of rootsy bravado and vulnerable heart-on-sleeve reflection.” Come hear John road test intimate, stripped down versions of new songs for his upcoming 3rd record slated for a 2024 release.



John Gallagher, Jr. writes love songs —lost or unrequited, hookups, and breakups, love for a place or time. His songs take you from suburban nights in Delaware, family trips to the Jersey Shore, bars across Manhattan, and all the friends and lovers in between.

August 24–27, 2023

Experience the artists that The New York Times says are "taking up Stephen Sondheim's mantle of exquisite ambivalence." The award-winning composing and performing duo, creators of the hit musical Hundred Days that began life at San Francisco’s Z Space Studio, return to the Bay Area for another powerful and moving evening of their original music.



Abigail and Shaun Bengson are a married composing and performing duo based in NYC and VT who have performed across the country and around the world. Their video for “The Keep Going Song” has been viewed over 4 million times, and three of their singles have been featured on “So You Think You Can Dance” (FOX). Their theater work includes Sovereignty Hymns (La Jolla Playhouse),The Keep Going Song (Actors Theatre of Louisville), My Joy is Heavy (Arena Stage), Hundred Days (La Jolla Playhouse, New York Theatre Workshop, US Tour), The Lucky Ones (Ars Nova), Where the Mountain Meets the Sea (Manhattan Theatre Club, ATL’s Humana Festival), Ohio (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Anything That Gives Off Light (Edinburgh Theatre Festival), You’ll Still Call Me By Name (New York Live Arts, Jacob's Pillow), and Iphigenia in Aulis (Classic Stage Company).They have received the Jonathan Larson and Richard Rodgers Awards and nominations for the Drama Desk, Drama League, and Lucille Lortel Awards.