Closed Riverfront Theater Will Be Turned Into Community Arts Center

The closed Riverfront Theater in Santa Cruz will be transformed into a community arts center by a local arts nonprofit group, Patch reports.

The 418 Project has bought the building and will turn it into its new headquarters. The nonprofit served 450 artists per year and attracted 50,000 participants each year. With the new space, it believes it can serve over 2,000 arts and attract 160,000 annual visitors.

"It is hard to imagine a more exciting use of this space than to be reborn as a vibrant cultural and economic arts center which will enliven the streetscape and draw thousands of people to the river and this section of downtown," said Santa Cruz Mayor Donna Meyers. "This has long been a dream of many here today."

The theater spaces will be transformed, and community classes will be held in the lobby. Architects also plan to link the building to Abbot Square and the Museum of Art History.

In addition to spaces for crafters, events and meetings, a green rooftop space will be implemented for performances and gatherings.

