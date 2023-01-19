Cinnabar Theater Will Host THE BROADWAY BASH Annual Fundraiser Next Month

Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, is proud to host their annual fundraiser, "The Broadway Bash" Saturday February 25th, featuring Tony Award winner and Broadway star Faith Prince. Gala will take place in Rohnert Park at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel.

Cinnabar Theater celebrates their 50-year Anniversary with a celebration of musical theater hits from across the decades. The Broadway Bash promises an entertaining evening of champagne, wine, dinner, music, raffles and more!

The concert portion will be hosted by Trevor Hoffmann, and features local talents as well as special celebrity guest - Tony Award winner & Broadway Star - Faith Prince.

Faith Prince has been dazzling Broadway audiences since winning the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as "Ms. Adelaide" in Guys and Dolls. As one of Broadway's best loved leading ladies, Faith most recently starred on Broadway in Disaster! The musical for which she received rave reviews. In a role she was born to play, she also starred as the scheming, irascible "Miss Hannigan" in the Broadway revival of Annie. In 2008, she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for A Catered Affair. Other Broadway credits include The Little Mermaid, Bells are Ringing (Tony, DD, OCC noms), Nick & Nora (OCC Award), Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Tony, DD noms), Little Me, The Dead, and Noises Off. She also starred in the world premiere of Terrence McNally's Unusual Acts of Devotion and in the national tour of the Broadway hit Billy Elliott. Chicago audiences had the opportunity to see Faith on stage in the iconic role of "Brenda" in the new musical version of the hit movie First Wives Club.

Date: February 25th, 2023

Registration and Doors open at 5:00

Champagne Reception: 5:30-6pm

Dinner: 6PM

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Rohnert Park One Doubletree Drive Rohnert Park, California, 94928, USA

Tickets start at $150 and are on sale now via one.bidpal.net/broadwaybash23 or call (707) 763-8920.