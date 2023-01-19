Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cinnabar Theater Will Host THE BROADWAY BASH Annual Fundraiser Next Month

The event is on February 25th, 2023.

Jan. 19, 2023  
Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, is proud to host their annual fundraiser, "The Broadway Bash" Saturday February 25th, featuring Tony Award winner and Broadway star Faith Prince. Gala will take place in Rohnert Park at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel.

Cinnabar Theater celebrates their 50-year Anniversary with a celebration of musical theater hits from across the decades. The Broadway Bash promises an entertaining evening of champagne, wine, dinner, music, raffles and more!

The concert portion will be hosted by Trevor Hoffmann, and features local talents as well as special celebrity guest - Tony Award winner & Broadway Star - Faith Prince.

Faith Prince has been dazzling Broadway audiences since winning the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as "Ms. Adelaide" in Guys and Dolls. As one of Broadway's best loved leading ladies, Faith most recently starred on Broadway in Disaster! The musical for which she received rave reviews. In a role she was born to play, she also starred as the scheming, irascible "Miss Hannigan" in the Broadway revival of Annie. In 2008, she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for A Catered Affair. Other Broadway credits include The Little Mermaid, Bells are Ringing (Tony, DD, OCC noms), Nick & Nora (OCC Award), Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Tony, DD noms), Little Me, The Dead, and Noises Off. She also starred in the world premiere of Terrence McNally's Unusual Acts of Devotion and in the national tour of the Broadway hit Billy Elliott. Chicago audiences had the opportunity to see Faith on stage in the iconic role of "Brenda" in the new musical version of the hit movie First Wives Club.

Date: February 25th, 2023
Registration and Doors open at 5:00
Champagne Reception: 5:30-6pm
Dinner: 6PM

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Rohnert Park One Doubletree Drive Rohnert Park, California, 94928, USA

Tickets start at $150 and are on sale now via one.bidpal.net/broadwaybash23 or call (707) 763-8920.




San José Chamber Orchestra Presents SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC, February 12 Photo
San José Chamber Orchestra Presents SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC, February 12
San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) presents “SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC” with SJCO string quartet and the Dallas-based Julius Quartet, featuring the famed Octet by Felix Mendelssohn, Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 7 pm at St Francis Episcopal, 1205 Avenue, San José 95125.
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT Comes To San Joses Center For The Performing Arts, March 3 Photo
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT Comes To San Jose's Center For The Performing Arts, March 3
William Shatner, the Emmy Award-winning actor who came to fame portraying Captain James T. Kirk on the original “Star Trek” television series, today announced he has signed on to provide special co-narration for the all-new concert tour, “Our Planet Live in Concert.” 
SKYLIGHT, DADDY LONG LEGS & More Lead San Franciscos January Top Picks Photo
SKYLIGHT, DADDY LONG LEGS & More Lead San Francisco's January Top Picks
San Francisco is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Skylight, Daddy Long Legs and more lead this month's picks.
San Jose Stage Company Announces Cast and Creative Team for SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF Photo
San Jose Stage Company Announces Cast and Creative Team for SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
San Jose Stage Company (Randall King, Artistic Director and Cathleen King, Executive Director) has announced the full cast and creative team for The Stage's upcoming production of SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF by Terry Teachout. Directed by Ted Lange, SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF will run from February 1 – 26, 2023 at San Jose Stage Company.

