Apr. 16, 2019  

Cinnabar Theater Presents the Opera THE BARBER OF SEVILLE June 7 - June 23.

The Barber of Seville - Rossini's laugh-out-loud romantic comedy has been entertaining audiences for more than 200 years with its outrageous stage antics and vocal acrobatics. Donald Pippin's famed translation guarantees the giggles and guffaws! Featuring some of opera's most recognizable tunes, audiences are sure to leave the theater singing Figaro, Figaro, Fiiiiiii-garo!

A savvy young woman must outsmart a pompous old lecher who stands between her and her true love. Hilarity ensues as the would-be couple, aided and abetted by the wily barber Figaro, run through a barrage of trickery that includes false identities, a most unusual voice lesson and opera's funniest case of scarlet fever. With a few close shaves along the way, in the end, time's up for the old goat and love triumphs over all.

June 7 thru June 23 Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. Cinnabar Theater 3333 Petaluma Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94952. Tickets: $25-40 Available online: www.cinnabartheater.org Or through the Box Office: 707-763-8920.



