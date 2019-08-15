Cinnabar Theater Opens 47th Season With LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Come enjoy an evening of macabre laughs and Doo-Wop songs as the world crashes down around us with Cinnabar Theater's latest musical comedy "Little Shop of Horrors" opening Friday, August 30, 2019.

When a socially awkward floral shop clerk named Seymour finds a bizarre new plant after a solar eclipse, he and his colleagues quickly discover that this odd looking seedling may be the key to drawing new customers into their floundering Skid Row flower shop. Naming the Venus Flytrap looking plant Audrey II in honor of the quirky and beautiful store clerk he has a crush on, Seymour begins to nurture the little seedling with the only thing it wants to eat - Seymour's own blood.

As the shop thrives because of the strange looking plant in the window, so does Audrey II - into a giant, deep throated, blood sucking carnivore with nefarious designs of world domination. Now enjoying everything he ever desired - fame, money, and the affection of his beloved Audrey - Seymour must decide if he can sacrifice it all in order to save the world from this alien plant and its sinister spores.

Inspired by the much darker and far less intentionally campy 1960 Roger Corman film of the same name, this rock musical version of "Little Shop of Horrors" by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman premiered Off Broadway in 1982 before enjoying a successful run on Broadway and in London's West End, eventually inspiring a film version by veteran puppeteer Frank Oz.

The show is directed by Nathan Cummings. Performers include: Michael McGurk, Sidney Raey-Gonzales, Michelle Pagano, Aja Gianola-Norris, Serena Elize Flores, Olivia Newbold, Keith Baker and Michael van Why. Musical Direction by Mary Chun.

Tickets range from $30 - $45

Available online: www.cinnabartheater.org

Or through the Box Office: 707-763-8920





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You