Cinnabar Theater Announces Annual Fundraiser THE BROADWAY BASH

The Broadway Bash will stream on Saturday March 13th at 7pm.

Feb. 22, 2021  

The Show Must Go On! This year, Cinnabar Theater is presenting its annual fundraiser The Broadway Bash as a streaming production on Saturday March 13th at 7pm.

A tight, dynamic, and very enjoyable cabaret show that will feature some of Cinnabar's professional artists as well as the youth performers. A cavalcade of great performances that will have you tapping your feet, singing along and longing for the days when we can all be together again in the theater.

Silent auction and Fund a Need opportunities will add variety and excitement to Cinnabar's fundraiser celebration!

In addition to the show, there will be silent auction with exciting items to bid on. Save the Date and plan a "watch party" to view the Broadway Bash on March 13th to support Cinnabar Theater. Your ticket purchase directly supports the theater.

If you have never been to The Broadway Bash, this year is the perfect time to see what it's all about! Plus you are supporting this fine, outstanding professional local gem of a theater in Petaluma.

Learn more at www.bidpal.net/broadwaybash.


