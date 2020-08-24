Cinnabar Launches Virtual Theater To Support Local Talent

The Lady with All the Answers streams on select dates September 18 through October 4.

Necessity is the mother of invention. That explains what Petaluma's Cinnabar Theater has been up to all summer. Over the past few months, Cinnabar Theater actors, staff and crew have been preparing for the reveal of their all-new streaming theater experience.

"Despite the restrictions of COVID-19, we want to provide the community with a unique theater experience, the opportunity to enjoy streaming theater from the comfort of your home," says Executive Director Diane Dragone.

First up: The Lady with All the Answers streaming on select dates September 18 through October 4.

"It's a one-woman play about Ann Landers written by David Rambo," said Dragone. "Many people still remember her and her beloved column. Her real name was Eppie Lederer. A mid-western woman whose advice was read by devoted fans in over 1,000 papers across the country, Lederer spent half a century speaking out and giving advice to readers on issues previously only whispered about in public; topics ranging from sexual bondage to homosexuality to how to properly hang toilet paper."

The play is set in 1975 as Lederer, separated from her husband of 36 years, is struggling to write a particularly personal column in her posh apartment. As she tries to find the words to address her readers, she flips through old clippings and shares them with the audience, essentially presenting an annotated version of Ann Landers' greatest hits. She takes phone calls from daughter Margo, her estranged husband, Jules, and her sister "Popo" whom the rest of the world knew better as "Dear Abby." The show is full of timely, fun facts that charm and inform the audience, much the way Ann Landers did in her day.

Cinnabar Theater released their first-ever virtual production CinnaTriv Theater Game Show earlier this month, a 30-minute Jeopardy-style game show which was free to viewers and was well-received. For more information and to watch CinnaTriv Theater Game Show visit cinnabartheater.org.

Cinnabar is filming the performance of The Lady with All the Answers and will sell tickets to the virtual event that begins September 18th. Ticket sales will offset ongoing expenses and support the actors, directors, set designers, lighting designers, stage managers and videographers involved in the production. Ticket sales start at $20 and can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/39309.

"During these uncertain times, it's important to keep local theater and the arts alive. These virtual performances require the same production efforts and cost as their live counterparts. We hope our patrons and the community will discover the same value, joy and entertainment in our virtual productions that we do in creating them. Theater allows us to escape for a time and encourages us to laugh, listen and be connected, even if we can't be together in person," said Dragone.

For more information on the schedule of shows and how to subscribe for viewing, visit the Cinnabar Theater website cinnabartheater.org.

Show Dates: September 18 - October 4, 2020

Show Times: 2:00 pm matinee and 7:30 pm evening show

Show Tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/39309

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You