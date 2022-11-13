Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chris Harrison, Kaley Ann Voorhess, and Eric Anthony Lopez Set for AIM GALA This Month

The gala will be held on November 18th at The Spanish Bay Grand in Pebble Beach, CA.

Nov. 13, 2022  

Kaley Ann Voorhees & Eric Anthony Lopez (both from the World Tour & Broadway companies of The Phantom of The Opera) are set to perform at AIM's 8th Annual Youth Mental Health Gala on November 18th at The Spanish Bay Grand in Pebble Beach, CA. The evening will be presented by Former Host of ABC's The Bachelor/The Bachelorette, Chris Harrison

For the past 8 years, AIM Youth Mental Health Gala has been honored to host its annual gala in conjunction with the world-renowned Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, raising funds for youth mental health research. The gala will provide attendees with a dynamic and inspiring live program highlighting AIM's impact and our next phase of investments in research.

Voorhees is best known for her portrayal as the youngest Christine ever in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. NY: Prince of Broadway & Candide. She was formerly a BFA Musical Theatre major at Point Park University.

Lopez is starring as Syd in the upcoming Disney live-action film Chang Can Dunk, releasing in 2023, after his breakout role on Season 2 of I Can See Your Voice on FOX. Broadway: The Phantom of The Opera. NY/Int'l: Terrence McNally's Master Class (2018 Chicago Revival) Jackie Mason Musical (Off Broadway). London: Tosca (New Wimbledon)

Harrison is best known as the host of ABC's hit romance series The Bachelor and The Bachelorette for 2 decades. He also has hosted ABC's popular reality show, Bachelor Pad from 2010 to 2012, and its buzz-worthy successor, Bachelor in Paradise, from 2014 to 2016. In his spare time Harrison plays soccer and loves to play golf. He spends as much time as possible outdoors with 15-year-old son, Joshua, and 13-year-old daughter, Taylor.

For more information on the Gala & AIM Youth Mental Health, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209133®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Faimymh.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




