Chris Botti to Perform Under the Stars at Montalvo on Aug 22

Continuing its Summer Nights Series, Montalvo Arts Center hosts An Evening with Chris Botti. Back by popular demand, this Grammy Award-winning jazz artist returns for a starlit concert in the outdoor Lilian Fontaine Garden Theatre. Since the release of his 2004 critically acclaimed album When I Fall in Love, Botti has become one of the largest-selling American instrumentalists of all time. His success has crossed over to audiences often reserved for pop music, and his ongoing association with PBS has led to four No.1 jazz albums, as well as multiple Gold, Platinum, and Grammy Awards. An Evening with Chris Botti will be presented 7:30pm, Thursday, August 22, 2019 atthe Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga. For tickets ($55 General Admission; $75 Reserved; $110 Premier) and more information, the public may visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858 (Monday through Friday, 10am-4pm). An optional pre-concert dinner of seasonal produce is also available for purchase for $60 per person.

Chris Botti's experience in the music industry began in 1981 when he toured with Frank Sinatra and Buddy Rich, and quickly led to him becoming a session musician for artists including Bob Dylan and Aretha Franklin. Choosing to play the more precise and often neglected trumpet, Botti's musical talents, charm, and dedication allowed him to crossover into the pop world. Following the 1995 release of his debut album First Wish, Botti's subsequent series of albums and tours built upon his foundations of jazz and rock. Botti's unique, layered sound has established him as one of the most innovative figures of the contemporary music world and has won him many awards, including a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album.

Montalvo Summer Nights offers the community a fun and beautiful atmosphere for creative exploration: through art, music, dance, film, live performance, and more, guests can follow different paths to find their inspiration.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural and cross-cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies a Mediterranean-style Villa, built in 1912 by Senator James Duval Phelan and surrounded by 175 stunning acres. Senator Phelan bequeathed the Villa and grounds to the people of California for the encouragement of art, music, literature, and architecture, a mandate Montalvo has carried forward ever since its founding. The grounds include the campus of the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Residency Program (LAP), the Claire Loftus Carriage House Theatre, and the Lilian Fontaine Garden Theatre. For more information about Montalvo Arts Center and its programs, the public can call 408-961-5858 or visit montalvoarts.org.

Photo Courtesy of Chris Botti





