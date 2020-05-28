Chanticleers Theatre Postpones 2020 Season To 2021

Chanticleers Theatre announced today that the remaining shows of the 2020 Season will be rescheduled to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Foreigner, The Bridges of Madison County, and Mamma Mia will now be presented in 2021 as follows:

Chanticleers Theatre 2021 Season:

The Bridges of Madison County, previously rescheduled to open in October 2020, will now be presented April 16, 2021 - May 16, 2021.

Mamma Mia, previously rescheduled to open in February 2021, will now be presented July 16, 2021 - August 15, 2021.

The Foreigner, previously scheduled to open in July 2020, will now be presented October 15. 2021 - November 7, 2021.

NOTE: This schedule is pending approval by the royalty houses and, of course, the situation with the virus.

Jacklyn L. Wilferd, Ph.D., President of the Chanticleers Board of Directors, released the following statement: "As we have throughout this pandemic, our first thoughts are for the health and wellbeing of you and yours. The health and safety of the entire Chanticleers' family - audience members, staff, creative teams, performers, and volunteers - is of the utmost importance to us.

Season ticket (Flex Pass) holders and individual ticket holders are encouraged to visit the website, https://chanticleers.org/ , for details regarding our ticketing and refund policies."

Wilfred went on to say, "If possible, we do plan to create some art for you during the remainder of 2020 and early 2021. We are exploring some options to present a small cast, one act show and/or a cabaret style show likely offered via online streaming. We are already in touch with the royalty houses and some groundwork is underway for these offerings. Please watch for further information and support us in these endeavors if at all possible.

All of us at Chanticleers want to thank you for your patience and please know how much we appreciate your support. And, when the situation allows, we hope that you will not only see our shows but also support the wide range of theatre available here in the Bay Area. All theatre companies are struggling to get back on our feet and we all need your support now more than ever."

Chanticleers Theatre is a nonprofit community theater organization with a rich history dating back to 1948. Today, Chanticleers Theatre is a 99-seat playhouse, serving Castro Valley and the greater East Bay. Known as "Castro Valley's Little Theatre in the Park", Chanticleers is located in the Castro Valley Community Park right across from the new Veteran's Memorial and next to the children's "water" park and playground.

